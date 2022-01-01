Go
Lyon Hall

Lyon Hall is a bustling brasserie in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3100 Washington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS$9.00
vadouvan aioli, pickled mustard seeds
Classic French Baguette$5.00
with salted butter
POMMES FRITES$8.00
hand cut
Steelhead Trout$27.00
fingerling potatoes, baby bok choy, morrell mushroom, saffron broth
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Vin Blanc
garlic, crème fraîche, shallot, parsley, spinach
French Onion Soup$10.00
Gruyére cheese, baguette crouton
Mixed Greens Salad
fennel, heart of palm, carrot, watermelon radish, orange, Champagne vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3100 Washington Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
