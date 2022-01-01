Kizuna Sushi & Ramen
The freshest ingredients from all over the world congregate here in our ramen kitchen and sushi bar to meet our professionals in their quest to be the best tasting, nourishing meal for you and yours.
8221 Leesburg Pike
Location
Vienna VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
