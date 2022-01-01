Go
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic image
Sushi & Japanese
Barbeque

Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic

Open today 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

2980 District Ave., Suite 100

Fairfax, VA 22031

Popular Items

MISO SOUP$3.00
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$10.80
PINK LADY ROLL$20.20
Crunchy spicy tuna, cucumber, Kanpyo, Bluefin tuna, wrapped in Pink Soy paper
NANBAN KARAAGE$11.60
Fried chicken nuggets
CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.40
GARLIC BEEF FRIED RICE$16.00
KING DRAGON ROLL$19.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped w/ eel, red tobiko, eel sauce
FLAMING TUNA ROLL$16.00
BAKED LOBSTER ROLL$22.40
Spicy Crabmeat, Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped w/ baked Lobster meat.
GYOZA$10.60
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am

