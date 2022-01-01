Go
Toast

Vienna Inn

Opened in 1960, the Vienna Inn is a staple in the heart of Vienna, Virginia.
The Vienna Inn's unrefined charm has made it a steadfast landmark that may grow older, but has not aged a day.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

120 Maple Ave E. • $

Avg 4.4 (987 reviews)

Popular Items

Zucchini Sticks$6.18
Fried zucchini served with ranch dressing
5 Dog Chili Dog Kit$16.50
Fried Mushrooms$6.68
Fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing
French Fries Basket$4.69
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

120 Maple Ave E.

Vienna VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd

No reviews yet

Gotta get to Plaka!

TeaDM Mini

No reviews yet

Come enjoy some of the finest boba tea Virginia has to offer!
Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 11am -9pm
Fri-Sat: 10am-10pm
Sunday: 10am-9pm

BUBBLE MOCHI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston