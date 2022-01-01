Vienna Inn
Opened in 1960, the Vienna Inn is a staple in the heart of Vienna, Virginia.
The Vienna Inn's unrefined charm has made it a steadfast landmark that may grow older, but has not aged a day.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
120 Maple Ave E. • $
120 Maple Ave E.
Vienna VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
