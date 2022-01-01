Vienna
honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
262 Maple Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
262 Maple Ave
Vienna VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
