We are Roll’d, a passionate team of sushi and dumpling aficionados. Led by Michelin star chef Nobu Yamazaki of Sushi Taro, the creators of market-favorite Pinch Dumpling, and restaurateur Mike Bramson. Serving classic sushi rolls alongside freshly hand formed dumplings.
Whether hand rolled or pinched to perfection, our sushi rolls and dumplings combine flavorful ingredients with generation old recipes, so there simply is no comparison. So what are you waiting for? Come see how we roll.

4238 Wilson Blvd • $$

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$5.50
Miso Soup$3.00
Bubble Tea
Spicy Salmon Roll$5.50
California Roll$7.00
Edamame w/Sea Salt$4.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.00
Rainbow Roll$15.50
Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail
Pinch & Roll Box$15.00
Single Roll + Dumplings (3) + House Mixed Greens
Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece$5.00
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

4238 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
