Rolld
We are Roll’d, a passionate team of sushi and dumpling aficionados. Led by Michelin star chef Nobu Yamazaki of Sushi Taro, the creators of market-favorite Pinch Dumpling, and restaurateur Mike Bramson. Serving classic sushi rolls alongside freshly hand formed dumplings.
Whether hand rolled or pinched to perfection, our sushi rolls and dumplings combine flavorful ingredients with generation old recipes, so there simply is no comparison. So what are you waiting for? Come see how we roll.
SUSHI
4238 Wilson Blvd • $$
Location
4238 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
