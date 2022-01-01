Go
Menya Hosaki

MENYA HOSAKI aspires to serve ramen with love and integrity. From broth to noodles, tare to chashu, every element is made in house and warmly brought to your table.

RAMEN • NOODLES

845 Upshur St NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Tonkotsu$16.00
rich pork paitan broth
chashu[pork], scallions, menma [bamboo shoot], beni shoga [pickled ginger], *ajitama [soft-boiled egg]
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Tantan$18.00
creamy pork paitan broth, clear chicken chintan, and dashi broth with housemade chili oil and sesame paste.
chashu [pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Vegeterian Classic$15.00
almond milk based vegan broth
Kikurage [wood ear] mushrooms, scallions, menma [bamboo shoot], spinach, ajitama [soft-boiled egg, optional with no charge. Please specify]
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Truffle Shoyu$18.00
clear chicken chintan and dashi broth with truffle infused oil. chashu [pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sunset Shoyu$17.00
clear chicken chintan & dashi broth. housemade chili spice infused. chashu [chicken & pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
ADD UTENSILS
If you would like utensils, please indicate by adding this item to you order. Thank you!
*The Zero Waste Omnibus Amendment Act, signed in December 2020, prohibits food-serving entities from providing “accessory” disposable food service ware items unless first requested by the customer. For this reason we will no longer be adding utensils to your take out order unless specifically indicated. We apologize for the inconvenience.*
Triple Threat$18.00
This one is an homage to my mentor.
blend of all 3: tonkotsu, clear chicken chintan & dashi broth
chashu [pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Vegetarian Spicy Tantan$18.00
almond milk based vegan broth with housemade chili oil and sesame paste.
Kikurage [wood ear] mushrooms, scallions, menma [bamboo shoot], spinach, ajitama [soft-boiled egg, optional. Please specify]
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Shoyu$16.00
clear chicken chintan & dashi broth. chashu [chicken & pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spicy Tonkotsu$17.00
rich pork paitan broth with housemade chili oil
chashu[pork], scallions, Menma [bamboo shoot], beni shoga [pickled ginger], *ajitama [soft-boiled egg]
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Location

845 Upshur St NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
