Happy Chicks

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6425 Burnet Road • $

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)

Popular Items

Happy Chick$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce, Roasted Cream Corn and Fries
Chick Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
Happy Nuggets$8.99
8 Nuggets, Happy Sauce and Fries
Jumbo Chick$18.99
6 Chicken Tenders, 2 Happy Sauces, Roasted Cream Corn, Bacon Mac & Cheese, Fries
Chicken Tender$2.49
Little Chick$8.99
2 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce, Fries
Chick Wrap$11.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
Classic Chick$14.99
4 Chicken Tenders, 2 Happy Sauces, Roasted Cream Corn, Bacon Mac & Cheese, Fries
ATX Salad with Chicken$13.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken
Kids Nuggets$6.99
5 Nuggets, Fries, Fruit Cup and Drink
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6425 Burnet Road

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

