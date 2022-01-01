Happy Chicks
Come in and enjoy!!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
6425 Burnet Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6425 Burnet Road
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Aristocrat Lounge
Come on in and enjoy!
Barley Swine
Neighborhood farm to table restaurant located in Austin Texas
JewBoy Sub Shop
Hot and Cold Sandwiches and snacks inspired by both the Texas/Mexico border and east coast sub shop cultures
Lala's Little Nugget
Come in and enjoy!