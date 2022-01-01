Go
Harper's Garden

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

31 South 18th Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1258 reviews)

Popular Items

Cabernet$12.00
Cabernet Sauvignon: Hybrid, Lodi, CA dark chocolate, raspberry
Pea Ravioli$20.00
Carrot, fennel, snow peas, spring onion, chermoula
Shrimp Bahn’MI$18.00
New Trail$8.00
The ‘Merica Burger$17.00
double stacked wagyu beef, cooper cheese, pickles, minced onion, dijon, ketchup, milk bread bun,
served with housemade chips or field greens salad
Murray’s NYC 5 Cheese Board$25.00
assortment of five cheeses, seasonal fruit preserve, house mustard, seeded hearth bread, accoutrements
Pommes Frites$9.00
chipotle aioli
Chicken Confit$28.00
Sweet potato Laredo, beluga lentils, green piri piri
Brotherly Love$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31 South 18th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

