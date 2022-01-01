Harry's Bar & Grill

ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

At Lone Star our focus is on artisanal products.

Lone Star represents the ultimate in mezcal, tequila, and Mexican street food.

We attempt to select the tequilas and mezcals with the most integrity, flavor, and traditional methodology. Our beer selection is intended to pair with and enhance our tequilas, mezcals, and menu.

And of course, like its sister restaurant, Deep Ellum, we always use fresh juices,

house made ingredients, and the best stuff we can find to include in our cocktails.

