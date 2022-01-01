Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

Popular Items

Hopewell Burger
Country Fried Chicken Thigh
Steak Frites

SNACK/SHARE

Patatas Bravas

$9.25

egg/shellfish (y); dairy (y)

Short Rib Poutine

$13.50

dairy (y)

Hummus

$9.25

gluten (y)

Fried Pickles

$7.50

gluten (n); dairy (y)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.25

egg/shellfish (y); dairy (y); pork (y)

Baked Artichoke Dip

$11.50

dairy (n); gluten (y)

House-Made Garlic Knots

$8.25

gluten (n); dairy (y)

Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Wings

$13.75

cross-contamination

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.50

egg/shellfish (y) cross-contamination

ENTREES

Salmon Grain Bowl

$20.25

Baked Short Rib Mac 'N Cheese

$17.25

Pork Ragu Gnocchi

$17.50

Garlic & Thyme Pork Chop

$18.75

Roasted Chicken Risotto

$17.50

Pesto Chicken Linguine

$17.50

Brick Chicken

$17.50

Steak Frites

$20.25

SANDWICHES/BURGERS

Classic Burger

$12.50

Hopewell Burger

$14.75

Chickpea Gyro

$12.50

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$11.50

Country Fried Chicken Thigh

$13.50

GRILLED PIZZAS

Vegan Pizza

$13.00

House Pizza

$13.50

Chipotle Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

SALADS

Citrus & Pomegranate Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Crispy Artichoke Salad

$14.00

Focaccia Caesar

$11.25

Simple Greens

$7.50

SOUPS

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

SIDES

Plain Fries

$4.50

cross-contamination

Asparagus

$6.50

Broccolini

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

DESSERTS

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A neighborhood staple for freshly prepared, comforting food.

Website

Location

1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

Gallery
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen image
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen image
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen image

