Hattie's Hat

5231 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Popular Items

OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
Chicken Fried Chicken Breakfast$16.00
Two Eggs, Hash Browns And Toast With Our Signature Buttermilk Soaked And Breaded Chicken Breast With Country Gravy
Swedes$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
Aunt Harriet's Country Breakfast$16.00
A Fresh-baked Buttermilk Biscuit With Our Sausage Gravy, Two Eggs And Choice Of Bacon, Pork Or Veggie Sausage Patties, Or Ham. Served With Hash Browns
Maggie's Scramble$14.50
Three Eggs scrambled with Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Cheddar Cheese served with your choice of Toast and Hash Browns
Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
Two Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits With Our House-made Sausage Gravy
Bennies$15.50
Your Choice Of Meat Or Vegetables With Two Poached Eggs On An English Muffin. Served With Our Hollandaise And Hash Browns
Pick One: Chicken Sausage, Chorizo, Ham, Chicken Fried Chicken, Bacon, Smoked Salmon, Pork Or Veggie Sausage Patties, Spinach-Basil-Garlic Or Tomato-Basil-Garlic
Austin Scramble$14.50
Three Eggs scrambled with House-made Chorizo, Peppers, Cheddar, Cilantro, And Pico De Gallo served with your choice of Toast and Hashbrowns
ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner$17.00
Hattie's Buttermilk-soaked Chicken Breast Breaded and Fried til golden brown. topped with our authentic Country Gravy and Served with Two Sides
All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:45 pm

Location

5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle WA 98107

Directions

Nearby restaurants

LITTLE TIN

No reviews yet

Aloha!

Macleod’s

No reviews yet

Macleod’s Scottish Pub features single malt whiskies and scotch cocktails as well as a nice selection of whiskeys from this side of the pond. Our cocktail list also offers options for those that prefer lighter spirits. We are thrilled to be a part of the pub tradition of 5200 Ballard Ave that dates back to the early 1900's. Please visit us for a pint, a dram of nice single malt, or one of our scotch cocktails!

Gracia

No reviews yet

Chef Chester Gerl's vision for Gracia is founded on his deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture and cuisine. Sourcing pure and honest ingredients, he preserves and honors the history and techniques of traditional Mexican cuisine. Gerl imports non-GMO, heirloom corn varieties from Oaxaca, Mexico, then nixtamalizes the kernels in house; the result, fresh masa. Masa, the foundation and heart of his menu, produces distinctly nuanced, earthy flavors that are reflective of season, variety, geography and craft.
*Please note that our online menu is available for immediate pick-up or delivery only! (No scheduled orders available)*

Sawyer

No reviews yet

Sawyer’s menu is inspired by food that people crave, with a focus on technique, whimsy, and comfort. Ballard was a prominent hub of early Seattle’s lumber industry and the name “Sawyer” alludes to the building’s history as a sawmill. It conveys an approachable and homey style evident in our food and service.

