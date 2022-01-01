Go
Bee Healthy Cafe

Fast, Fresh, Good!

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

722 N Broadway Ave • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PB&B Sandwich$5.99
Spicy Club$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
Pecan Chicken$10.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
Health Nut$8.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots,
black olives, sunflower seeds,
pepper jack, honey dijon
California$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
Kid's Wrap$5.99
a wheat tortilla, choice of turkey, ham, or chicken, provolone, served with a side of fresh fruit and veggies
Greek$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes,
black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
Tuna Nut$8.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans,
provolone, tomatoes, romaine,
sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
Terlingua$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
Baja$9.99
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack,
tomatoes, black olives, romaine,
ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

722 N Broadway Ave

Oklahoma City OK

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
