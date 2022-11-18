Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

Bee Healthy Cafe Continental Resources

review star

No reviews yet

20 N. Broadway Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Elvis
Quesadilla
Breakfast Melt

Coffee & Espresso

A toasty latte with a hint on Maple, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Espresso

$1.89+

A double shot featuring locally roasted coffee

Latte

$3.49+

HN espresso topped with perfectly steamed, velvety milk with a little foam.

Americano

$1.99+

Espresso and hot water

Honey Latte

$4.49+

Espresso topped with steamed milk, sweetened with honey

Cappuccino

$3.49+

HN espresso topped with perfectly steamed, frothy milk .

Mocha

$3.99+

Espresso topped with steamed milk and chocolate

Caramel Macchiato

$4.99+

Steamed milk and caramel marked with espresso

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Green tea with steamed milk and vanilla

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+

Steamed milk, vanilla, and chocolate

London Fog

$3.49+

Vanilla Latte

$3.99+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.49+

HN espresso ,sweetened with the perfect amount of vanilla and lavender syrup from France , topped with perfectly steamed, velvety milk with a little foam.

Cortado

$3.29

A 4 ounce drink, packed with delicious unaltered flavors from HN espresso (2oz) topped with 2 oz of perfectly steamed milk.

Caramel Latte

$3.99+

Popcorn Ball Latte **SEASONAL**

$3.99+

Your first sip will take you back to fall festivals as a kid. These familiar flavors reimagined as a latte are sure to take you back to a simpler time. Delicious Bee Happy Blend Espresso sweetened with butter popcorn syrup, perfectly steamed milk, and topped with a light caramel drizzle.

Fall Berry Latte **SEASONAL**

$4.49+

This vegan drink will leave a smile on your face. Your first sip will be the familiar taste of rich espresso lightly sweetened with a hazelnut syrup. Then all of the sudden you will taste a fall blackberry roll in. This drink comes with steamed oat milk making it the perfect vegan fall drink.

Chocolate Truffle Latte **SEASONAL**

$3.99+

This fall inspired latte will remind you of biting into a Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Truffle. You will taste our balanced espresso flavored with a rich chocolate and lifting hazelnut syrup and finished with velvety steamed milk.

SMOOTHIES

Health Nut

$6.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey

Matcha Peachy

$5.99+

peaches, banana, matcha, honey

Elvis

$4.99+

peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

The Tommy

$4.99+

peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

Strawberry Banana

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, honey

Orange Strawberry

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, mandarin orange, honey

Strawberry Peach

$4.99+

strawberries, peaches, honey

Mixed Berry

$4.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey

Mango Peach

$4.99+

mangos, peaches, banana, honey

Strawberry Blueberry

$4.99+

strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey

Raspberry Banana

$4.99+

Raspberries, banana, honey

Savannah Sunrise

Savannah Sunrise

$5.99+Out of stock

Enjoy this Lion King themed smoothie made with mango, peach, apple, turmeric, and a touch of honey!

BEVERAGE

V8

$1.99

Perrier

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.29+

Water Cup

$0.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.49

Topo Chico

$2.99

Can Soda

$1.99

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Monster

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.99

TEA

Iced Tea

$2.49+

Hot Tea

$2.49+

STEP 1 - SELECT ANY RECIPE

Health Nut

$9.29

romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$10.99

black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo

Mediterranean

$10.99

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto

Wild Alaskan Salmon

$12.99

wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette

California

$10.49

grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon

Baja

$10.49

ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch

Terlingua

$9.29

smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo

Greek

$10.49

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette

Quesadilla

$10.49

grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo

Spicy Club

$10.49

black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo

Tuna Nut

$8.99

tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette

Pecan Chicken

$10.99

grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar

$9.99

grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar

Chicken Smoked Gouda

$9.99Out of stock

SIDE DISHES

Chips & Salsa

$1.99+

Classic homemade salsa with tortilla chips

Hummus & Pita

$1.99+

A house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread

Fresh Cut Fruit

$1.49+

seasonal variety of fruits on the market

Veggies & Ranch

$1.49+

select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots

Chicken Andouille Gumbo

$3.99+Out of stock

our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans stewed in coconut milk

Pasta Salad

$1.99+Out of stock

whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing

Coconut Curry Stew

$4.49Out of stock

Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup

$3.99+Out of stock

White Cheddar Pablano Soup

$3.99+

Roasted Red Pepper Gouda

$3.99+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$3.99Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.99+Out of stock

BREAKFAST MENU

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola

Garden Breakfast Melt

$4.99

eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

eggs, Black Forest ham, provolone, choice of wheat or white bread

Breakfast Melt

$4.99

eggs, tomatoes, Black Forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla

PB&B Sandwich

$4.99

peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread

Banana Pecan Oatmeal

$4.99

Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal

$4.99

Pastry

$2.25

THE SQUARE MEAL

Hummus Feast

$8.49

Hummus & Pita bread, fresh fruit, and a side of veggies

Plain Jane Wrap

$8.49

a wheat tortilla, choice of turkey, ham, or chicken, provolone, served with a side of fresh fruit and veggies

Cheese Quesadilla Square Meal

$8.49

Wheat tortilla with melty provolone, served with a side of fruit and veggies

Classic Sandwiches Square Meal

$8.49

a classic sandwich with a choice of turkey, ham on honey whole wheat bread, served with a side of fruit and veggies choice of mustard or mayo

Grilled Cheese Square Meal

$8.49

COOKIES

Banana

$0.79

Vegan Cookies

$2.99

Small Chips

$1.00

Big Chips

$1.50

Sweet N Salty

$1.25

Candy Bars

$1.75

Gum

$2.50

Cliff Bars

$2.99

Kind Bars

$1.99

5 Hour Energy

$3.50

STEAMERS

Lavender Vanilla

$2.49+

Dulce De Leche

$2.49+

Butterscotch

$2.49+

CLOTHING

Beanie

$19.99

MUGS

16 oz Tumbler

$24.99

Retail Coffee

Medium Blend from Central America: Smooth with milk chocolate and almond notes.

Bee Happy Blend Whole Bean Coffee 12oz Bag

$14.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fresh, Fast, Good!

Website

Location

20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Directions

Gallery
Bee Healthy Cafe image
Bee Healthy Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Health Nut Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
722 N Broadway Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Bee Healthy Cafe - Research Park
orange starNo Reviews
825 Research Parkway Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Earl's Rib Palace - Zzz
orange starNo Reviews
216 Johnny Bench Drive Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Auto Alley
orange star4.3 • 346
901 N Broadway Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
301 NW 13th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Bee Healthy Cafe - University Health Club
orange starNo Reviews
920 N. Lincoln Blvd Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston