Oklahoma City American restaurants you'll love

Earl's Rib Palace image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

5508 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (1536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SUPER LOADED POTATO$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
RIB DINNER$17.00
Dry-rubbed & slow hickory smoked
SIDES
Individual Sides
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Earl's Rib Palace image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

4414 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH$12.00
Two meat combo.
SIDES
Individual Sides
SUPER LOADED POTATO$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Bar Cicchetti image

TAPAS

Bar Cicchetti

121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patatas Bravas$9.00
rosemary, lime, maldon salt, garlic & brava aioli
Mediterranean Salad$14.00
roasted red peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green beans, artichoke hearts, olives, croutons, oregano vinaigrette
Cheeseburger Americana$10.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onion, american cheese, heirloom tomato, pickle, shredded lettuce
More about Bar Cicchetti
The Hutch on Avondale image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hutch on Avondale

6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.6 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm. Hutch Salad$5.00
Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch
Gluten-Free Item
Steak Frites$54.00
16 oz Ribeye, Garlic Butter, & Yukon Frites
*Gluten Free Item
Cheeseburger$18.00
8oz. All-Natural Black Angus Patty, Smoked Onions, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
More about The Hutch on Avondale
Earl's Rib Palace image

 

Earl's Rib Palace

216 Johnny Bench Drive, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BIG EARL$18.00
Two-meat combo
RIB DINNER$17.00
Dry-rubbed & slow hickory smoked
SUPER LOADED POTATO$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

920 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Peachy$5.99
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
California$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
Spicy Black Bean Burger$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Earl's Rib Palace image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

6816 N Western Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.3 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SUPER LOADED POTATO$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH$12.00
Two meat combo.
SIDES
Individual Sides
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

5501 Main Street, Del City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Elvis$4.99
peanut butter, banana, milk,
chocolate whey protein, honey
Mediterranean$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes,
black olives, basil pesto
Tuna Nut$8.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans,
provolone, tomatoes, romaine,
sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe

