Quesadillas in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
e3211d53-939c-46eb-9db9-c568f2ef8c79 image

 

Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill

100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Habenero Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed full with Chihuahua cheese, tequila lime chicken, roasted garlic aioli, mango habenero sauce and diced red onions
Fajita Quesadilla Dinner$13.95
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with fajita chicken or fajita beef, mango habenero salsa, roasted garlic aioli sauce, chihuahua cheese and red onions. topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, latin rice, black beans, and chips and salsa
More about Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

2300 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

825 Research Parkway, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Bee Healthy Cafe

722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Iguana Mexican Grill image

 

Iguana Mexican Grill

9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City

Avg 3.7 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Iguana Mexican Grill
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

920 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

5501 Main Street, Del City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

12201 S. Western Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe

