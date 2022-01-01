Quesadillas in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Quesadilla
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City
|Habenero Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed full with Chihuahua cheese, tequila lime chicken, roasted garlic aioli, mango habenero sauce and diced red onions
|Fajita Quesadilla Dinner
|$13.95
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with fajita chicken or fajita beef, mango habenero salsa, roasted garlic aioli sauce, chihuahua cheese and red onions. topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, latin rice, black beans, and chips and salsa
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
2300 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
825 Research Parkway, Oklahoma City
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Bee Healthy Cafe
722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
920 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
5501 Main Street, Del City
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo