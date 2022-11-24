Sunday 7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Monday 7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Tuesday 7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Wednesday 7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Thursday 7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Friday 7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm