American
Bars & Lounges

The Hutch on Avondale

1,059 Reviews

$$

6437 Avondale Drive

Nichols Hills, OK 73116

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Cup Tomato
Alspaugh Salad

Appetizers

White Cheddar & Chive Biscuits

$8.00

Served with Honey Butter

Scratch Cornbread Fritters

$8.50

Bacon, Chive, White Cheddar with Honey Butter

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Soy-Citrus Marinated Tuna, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Watermelon, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeno, & Avocado Puree

Chilled Shrimp

$15.00

Six Chilled Shrimp, Traditional Cocktail Sauce & Poblano Cocktail Sauce

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Cauliflower Burnt Ends

$12.00

Smoked and Caramelized Cauliflower with Pickles

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Three Cheeses, Three Cured Meats, & Accompaniments. Can be made Gluten Free

Cheese Board

$15.00

Three Cheese with Accompaniments *Can be made Gluten Free

Large Fries

$8.50

Maldon Salt & Black Garlic Aioli *not Vegetarian

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Whipped Potato

$6.00

Side Brussels

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Toast Points

$1.00

Soup & Salad

Cup Tomato

$5.00

Herb Croutons & Gouda Cheese.

Bowl Tomato

$8.00

Herb Croutons & Gouda Cheese.

Sm. Hutch Salad

$7.00

Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch Gluten-Free Item

Sm. Caesar

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, & Herb Croutons.

Sm. Alspaugh Salad

$10.00

Bibb Lettuce, Candied Apricots, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Champagne Vinaigrette Gluten Free

Hutch Salad

$10.00

Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch Gluten-Free Item

Caesar

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, & Herb Croutons.

Alspaugh Salad

$16.00

Bibb Lettuce, Candied Apricots, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Champagne Vinaigrette Gluten Free

Side Salad

$4.00

Arugula, Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette

Quart Soup

$18.00

16 Oz Salad Dressing

$12.00

Tomato Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Classic Patty Melt 8oz Angus Beef Patty Served on Texas Toast With Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Sauteed Mushroom $18.

Cheeseburger

$18.00

8oz. All-Natural Black Angus Patty, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

House Smoked Pork on a Brioche Bun Served with Yukon Frites or a Small Arugula Salad

BLT Sandwich

$15.00

Nueske's Bacon, Bibb, Tomatoes, Aioli, & Avocado Puree

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Grilled Strip Steak with Caramelized Onions, Brie & Arugula Tossed in Champagne Vinaigrette on a Baguette Served with French Fries or a Small Mixed Green Salad

Entrees

Glazed Salmon

$30.00

6oz. Salmon Filet, Ratatouille, & Basil Pesto *Gluten Free

4oz. Filet

$32.00

4oz Local Beef, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, & Red Wine Sauce *Can be made Gluten-Free

Steak Fries

$54.00

16 oz Ribeye, Garlic Butter, & Yukon Frites *Gluten Free Item

Grilled Cheeze

$10.00

Just like it says but with Fries!!!

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Served with Fries.

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Short Rib

$32.00

Cauliflower Purée, Fried Brussels Sprouts, Charred Onion Gluten Free

Gnocchi

$24.00

Potato Gnocchi, Peas, Asparagus, & Pecorino

Chuck Roast

$33.00

Primavera Fettucini

$28.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cookie Flight

$6.00

8 Cookies du Jour

Strawberry 'Shortcake'

$14.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberries, & Toasted Poundcake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Strawberry or Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Carolina BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Black Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Champagne Vinaigrette

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Honey Butter

$0.50

Red Wine Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Party

Hutch Salad (

Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch Gluten-Free Item

Steak & Fries (

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, & Herb Croutons.

Filet (

4oz Local Beef, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, & Red Wine Sauce *Can be made Gluten-Free

Salmon (

6oz. Salmon Filet, Ratatouille, & Basil Pesto *Gluten Free

Gnocchi(

Whole-Roasted Chicken served with Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, Green Beans, Brown Gravy. Please allow 30 minutes for preparation. Serves 2

$75 Menu

$75.00

$85 Menu

$85.00

Proteins

Add Chicken

$9.00

Add Salmon

$16.00

Add Tuna

$16.00

Add Filet

$22.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Irish

Bushmill 10 Year

$10.00

Bushmill's

$6.00

Glendalough

$9.00

Green Spot

$14.00

Hinch 5 Year

$8.00

Irishman

$11.00

Jameson

$6.00

Powers 12 Year

$12.00

Red Breast

$13.00

Tullamore Dew 12

$10.00

Tullamore Dew Carib

$7.00

Tullamore Dew Cider

$7.00

Tyrconnel Port

$10.00

Wild Geese

$6.00

Bushmill 10 Year 2oz

$13.33

Bushmill's 2oz

$7.98

Glendalough 2oz

$12.00

Green Spot 2oz

$18.67

Hinch 5 Year 2oz

$10.66

Irishman 2oz

$14.66

Jameson 2oz

$7.98

Powers 12 Year 2oz

$16.00

Red Breast 2oz

$17.29

Tullamore Dew 12 2oz

$13.33

Tullamore Dew Carib 2oz

$9.31

Tullamore Dew Cider 2oz

$9.31

Tyrconnel Port 2oz

$13.33

Wild Geese 2oz

$7.98

Bushmill 10 Year DBL

$20.00

Bushmill's DBL

$12.00

Glendalough DBL

$18.00

Green Spot DBL

$28.00

Hinch 5 Year DBL

$16.00

Irishman DBL

$22.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Powers 12 Year DBL

$24.00

Red Breast DBL

$26.00

Tullamore Dew 12 DBL

$20.00

Tullamore Dew Carib DBL

$14.00

Tullamore Dew Cider DBL

$14.00

Tyrconnel Port DBL

$20.00

Wild Geese DBL

$12.00

Canadian

Canadian Club 12

$6.00

Crown Maple

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Bourbon Mash

$7.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$9.00

Canadian Club 12 2oz

$7.98

Crown Maple 2oz

$7.98

Crown Royal 2oz

$9.31

Crown Royal Bourbon Mash 2oz

$9.31

Crown Royal Reserve 2oz

$11.97

Canadian Club 12 DBL

$12.00

Crown Maple DBL

$12.00

Crown Royal Bourbon Mash DBL

$14.00

Crown Royal DBL

$14.00

Crown Royal Reserve DBL

$18.00

Bottled Beer

Anthem IPA

$6.00

Anthem OK Pils

$5.00

Anthem Rad Hombre

$5.00

Boddingtons

$6.00Out of stock

Clubby

$6.00

Estrella Damm

$5.00

Full Sail Amber

$4.50

Guinness

$4.00

Hacker-Pschorr Weiss

$6.50

Lazy Magnolia

$5.00

LH Milk Stout

$5.00

Magners

$6.00

Marshall This Land

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Paulaner

$6.00Out of stock

Robust Porter

$5.50

Skydance Amber Ale

$4.50

Smithwicks

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

Stonecloud IPA

$5.00

Red Wine

Zuccardi GLS

$11.00

Buehler GLS

$15.00Out of stock

Valpane GLS

$10.00

Montesco GLS

$10.00

Rioja GLS

$12.00

Zuccardi BTL

$44.00

Buehler BTL

$60.00

Montesco BTL

$40.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$44.00

Liesl Pinot Noir, Pfalz Germany

Valpane BTL

$40.00

Alberdi BTL

$48.00

Zin BTL

$40.00

Crocus Malbec, Cahors

Wine Special BTL

$32.00

Foris Pinot

$40.00

Martin Ray Cabernet

$45.00

Party Red BTL

$40.00

White Wine

Melea GLS

$9.00

Mt Eden BTL

$48.00

Fel Chardonnay, Anderson Valley

Medved BTL

$44.00

Starmont Chardonnay, Carneros

Sauv Blanc BTL

$44.00

Hall Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

Pinot Gris BTL

$40.00

Solena Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Riesling BTL

$40.00

Kreusch Riesling, Mosel

Melea BTL

$36.00

Party White BTL

$40.00

La Crema Chard

$26.00

Champagne/Rose

Jaume Serra GLS

$7.00

Bertrand BTL

$40.00

Sprkl Rose BTL

$40.00

Moscato BTL

$40.00

Rose BTL

$36.00

Jaume Serra BTL

$25.00

Lorenza Can

$7.00

Bubble Butt Can

$7.00

Marcel 187

$10.00

Valdobbiadene 187

$10.00

100

117-Poquito 1/2 Bottle

$18.00

Moscato, Valencia, Non-Vintage

118-Ferreiro 1/2 Bottle

$34.00

Do Ferreiro, Albarino, Rias Baixas, 2015

119-Ferrari Carano 1/2 Bottle

$21.00

Ferrari-Carano, Fume Blanc, Sonoma 2017

120-Honig 1/2 Bottle

$27.00Out of stock

Honig, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa 2017

121-Dampt Chablis 1/2 Bottle

$43.00

122-Champalou 1/2 Bottle

$33.00

Champalou, Chenin Blanc, Vouvray 2015

123-Didier Sancerre 1/2 Bottle

$43.00Out of stock

140-Rombauer Chardonnay 1/2 Bottle

$41.00

Rombauer Chardonnay, Napa, 2018

161-Suffrene 1/2 Bottle

$44.00

162-Keenan 1/2 Bottle

$38.00

Keenan Merlot, Napa 2016

163-Adelsheim 1/2 Bottle

$40.00

Adelsheim Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley 2016

164-Frank Family 1/2 Bottle

$52.00Out of stock

Frank Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa 2016

165-Lamartine 1/2 Bottle

$25.00

167-Trocard 1/2 Bottle

$19.00

Chateau Trocard, Bourdeaux Superior 2015

168-Guigal 1/2 Bottle

$51.00

E. Guigal, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2015

169-Starmont 1/2 Bottle

$37.00

Starmont Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa 2016

170-Migration 1/2 Bottle

$45.00

171-Hendry 1/2 Bottle

$45.00

195-Moet Rose 1/2 Bottle

$60.00

Moet & Chandon 'Nectar Imperial Rose,' Epernay

197-Veuve Clicquot 1/2 Bottle

$53.00Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot 'Yellow Label,' Reims

198-Schramsberg 1/2 Bottle

$47.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc, Napa 2015

199-Roederer 1/2 Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

Roederer Estate Brut, Anderson Valley

200

245-Argiano

$117.00

246-Quintarelli

$141.00

Giuseppe Quintarelli, 'Rosso Ca' del Merlo,' Veneto 2007

247-Fantino

$116.00

248-Sesti

$51.00

249-Tornatore

$50.00

250-Mezzacorona

$42.00

Mezzacorona 'Riserva,' Terldego Rotailano 2012

251-Luigi Giordano Barbaresco

$112.00

Feudi di San Gregorio 'Rubrato Aglianico,' Campania 2010

252-Valpane 'Euli'

$36.00

Cantine Valpane 'Euli,' Monferrato Casalese 2013

253-Vallevo

$26.00

254-Vino Lauria

$40.00

255-Speri

$125.00

256-Rizzi

$44.00Out of stock

257-Rivetto

$121.00

258-Tenuta

$96.00

Tenuta 'Belguardo,' Maremma Toscana 2010

264-Cochon Pape Rocks

$69.00

265-Cochon Whole Hog

$69.00

267-L'Hospitalet

$84.00

268-Salvestrin

$70.00

Salvestrin 'Retaggio,' St. Helena 2013

269-Saddleback Cellars

$68.00

Saddleback Cellars 'Rancher Red,' Oakville 2014

273-Trefethen

$52.00Out of stock

Trefethen 'Double T,' Napa Valley 2017

282-Christo

$43.00

Marietta 'Christo,' North Coast 2016

285-HGIII

$94.00

Hourglass 'HGIII,' Napa Valley 2017

286-RDLR

$34.00

RDLR 'The Magician,' Napa Non-Vintage

287-Neyers

$48.00Out of stock

Neyers 'Sage Canyon,' California 2016

288-Sean Minor

$46.00

Sean Minor 'Nicole Marie,' Napa 2017

289-Eberle

$44.00

Eberle 'Full Boar Red,' Paso Robles Non-Vintage

292-Cruse 'Monkey'

$53.00

Cruse Wine Co. 'Monkey Jacket,' North Coast 2016

295-Dancing Crow Old Stake

$62.00

300

360-Vina Ardanza

$80.00

362-Torres

$72.00

364-Swinto

$70.00Out of stock

Swinto Old Vine Malbec, Mendoza 2013

365-Garage Wine Co.

$67.00

Garage Wine Co. Carignan, Valle del Maule 2013

366-Lan Reserva

$46.00

Bodegas Lan 'Reserva,' Rioja 2011

367-Protos '27'

$80.00

Protos '27,' Ribera del Duero 2014

368-Protos Reserva

$95.00Out of stock

Protos 'Reserva,' Ribera del Duero 2012

370-Montes 'M'

$118.00Out of stock

Montes Alpha 'M,' Cochagua 2012

371-Tiberio

$40.00

372-Domaine Ott

$50.00

Domain Ott Rose, Cotes de Provence 2018

377-Railsback Magnum

$85.00

Railsback Freres 'Las Rascasses,' Santa Ynez Valley 2018 Magnum

378-Prairie Magnum

$72.00

Fleurs de Prairie, Cotes de Provence 2017 Magnum

379-Goldeneye Rose

$52.00Out of stock

381-Jaanihanso Sec

$40.00

Jaanihanso Sec Cider, Estonia 2015

382-Jaanihanso Brut

$40.00

Jaanihanso Brut Cider, Estonia 2015

383-Jaanihanso Rose

$40.00

400

411-Hess

$36.00

412-Clos Noly

$45.00

416-Stoller

$49.00

417-Morgan

$56.00Out of stock

418-Bouchard

$57.00Out of stock

421-Palmaz

$76.00

422-Stags' Leap

$60.00

425-Argot Hidden Truths

$88.00

427-Keenan

$61.00

428-Sanguis

$88.00

429-Plump Jack

$90.00

450-Adelsheim

$49.00

468-Mount Eden

$90.00

470-Rombauer

$67.00

471-Crossbarn

$60.00

472-Argot Estate

$91.00

473-Rombauer Proprietor

$99.00Out of stock

474-Mac Forbes

$61.00

Mac Forbes, Yarra Valley 2017

475-Stony Hill

$83.00

476-Kistler

$100.00

480-Cedrus

$24.00

481-L'Ecole Semillon

$40.00

482-Lucien Gewurtz

$45.00

483-Ermitage Sainte Agnes

$54.00

485-Perle Bleue

$36.00Out of stock

486-Pigato

$41.00

488-Mattiasson Ribolla

$45.00

494-B Cellars

$50.00

495-Magdeleine

$65.00

498-Elyse L'Ingenue

$49.00

500

510-Honig Reserve

$50.00

511-Mellot Fume

$53.00

512-Grgch Hills

$59.00Out of stock

513-Craggy Range

$40.00

514-Mellot Sancerre

$53.00

529-Terlato

$48.00Out of stock

530-Scarpetta

$37.00

531-Holm Oak

$28.00Out of stock

600

603-Juxtaposition

$90.00Out of stock

604-Penfolds

$120.00

605-Tamber Rabicano

$106.00

607-Martin Ray

$48.00

613-Gramercy

$65.00

614-Frank Family

$90.00Out of stock

615-L'Ecole

$54.00Out of stock

618-Cantemerle

$90.00

619-Hess

$40.00

625-Keenan

$89.00

626-Rombauer

$100.00Out of stock

640-Elyse

$106.00

641-Eleve

$135.00

642-Titus Rsv

$120.00Out of stock

643-Lafon Rochet

$135.00

644-Lynch Moussas

$144.00

645-Matthiasson

$119.00

646-Argot

$140.00Out of stock

647-Ashes & Diamonds

$140.00Out of stock

648-Titus

$82.00

649-Johndrow Rsv

$54.60Out of stock

650-Quilceda Creek

$120.00

656-Robert Craig

$81.00

657-Summers

$81.00Out of stock

658-Reynolds Family

$140.00

659-Hamel Isthmus

$140.00

661-Odette

$155.00Out of stock

694-Kapcsandy

$585.00

695-Bryant Family

$650.00

700

740-Pepper Bridge

$100.00

741-Titus Merlot

$70.00

742-Teyssier

$72.00

743-Milbrandt

$45.00

744-Rubissow

$110.00

762-Foris

$42.00

763-Kistler

$110.00

764-Willamette Valley Vineyards

$44.00

765-Skylwalker Sommita

$110.00

766-Hirsch 'San Andreas'

$130.00

767-Arnot-Roberts

$113.00

768-Hirsch 'Bohan-Dillon'

$81.00Out of stock

769-Anne Amie

$51.00Out of stock

771-Kaela

$101.00

772-Davies

$125.00

773-Dierberg

$90.00

774-Presqu'ile

$49.00Out of stock

775-Bodega Chacra

$106.00

776-Bien Nacido

$129.00

777-Boillot

$170.00

778-Eleveneleven

$130.00

779-FEL Savoy

$121.00

780-Stoller Rsv

$86.00

781-Cochon

$83.00

782-Walt Blue Jay

$65.00Out of stock

783-Glaetzer-Dixon

$88.00

783-Sean Minor

$99.00

784-Argot 'Hawk Hill'

$82.00Out of stock

785-Morgan '12 Clones'

$57.00

786-Day 'Johan'

$81.00

787-Argot 'Madras'

$69.00Out of stock

788-Raptor Ridge Estate

$89.00

790-Ridge 'Lytton'

$79.00

794-Eleveneleven

795-Gardienne

$91.00

796-Canard

$99.00

800

803-Cruse 'Heintz'

$72.00

805-Raptor Ridge

$65.00

806-Titus Malbec

$95.00

807-Cibonne

$55.00

809-Keenan

$70.00Out of stock

811-Matthiasson

$52.00

814-Moraitis

$50.00

816-Railsback Carignan

$63.00

817-Lieu Dit

$50.00

818-Railsback Mourvedre

$99.00

819-Summers

$63.00Out of stock

820-La Jota Cab Franc

$130.00

823-Folk Machine

$41.00

826-Urbans-Hof

$48.00

836-Hillersden

$40.00

840-Pehu Simonet

$65.00

841-Gaston Chiquet

$88.00

844-Pierre Peters

$66.50

846-Cuvee Lassale

$95.00

847-Camel Valley

$80.00

848-Lassale Brut

$70.00

850-Willamette Valley Vineyards Brut

$79.00

851-Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

$72.00

852-Schamsberg Blanc de Noir

$77.00

853-Breton

$74.00

854-Caraccioli Brut

$91.00

855-Caraccioli Rose

$94.00

856-Billecart Brut

$95.00

857-Billecart Rose

$100.00Out of stock

858-Iron Horse

$73.00

859-Mumm

$44.00Out of stock

860-Braud

$15.00

861-Chandon

$38.00Out of stock

869-Moet '09

$134.00Out of stock

882-Veuve

$81.00Out of stock

900

933-Joguet

$59.00

Charles Joguet 'Cuvee Terroir,' Chinon 2015

948-Telegramme

$96.00

Telegramme, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2015

949-Telegraphe

$142.00

Vieux Telegraphe, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2016

950-Cosme

$90.00Out of stock

St. Cosme, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, 2012

952-Faury

$66.00

Lionel Faury, Saint Joseph 2017

953-Guigal

$88.00Out of stock

E. Guigal, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2013

954-Fontsainte

$37.00

Domain de Fontsainte, Corbieres 2017

955-Bertrand

$36.00

Gerard Bertrand, Fitou 2011

956-Maris

$40.00

Chateau Maris 'Les Planels,' Minervois 2014

957-Chanteleuserie

$37.00

958-Morgon

959-Gramenon

$80.00

Domaine Gramenon 'Poignee de Raisins,' Rhone 2013

960-Pallieres

$81.00Out of stock

Domain les Pallieres 'Diables,' Gigondas 2014

961-Soeur Cadette

$46.00

La Soeur Cadette, Julienas 2016

962-Joncier

$61.00

Domain du Joncier, Lirac 2011

963-Pibarnon

$75.00Out of stock

Les Retanques de Pibarnon, Bandol 2010

964-Magnon

$65.00Out of stock

Maxime Magnon 'Rozeta,' Corbieres 2016

965-Ermitage

$40.00

966-d'Epire

$27.30

Chateau d'Epire 'Clos de la Cerisale,' Anjou 2017

967-Breton

$31.50

Guy Breton 'Cuvee Marylou,' Beaujolais Villages 2018

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills, OK 73116

Directions

Gallery
The Hutch on Avondale image
The Hutch on Avondale image
The Hutch on Avondale image

