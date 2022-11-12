- Home
The Hutch on Avondale
1,059 Reviews
$$
6437 Avondale Drive
Nichols Hills, OK 73116
Popular Items
Appetizers
White Cheddar & Chive Biscuits
Served with Honey Butter
Scratch Cornbread Fritters
Bacon, Chive, White Cheddar with Honey Butter
Tuna Poke
Soy-Citrus Marinated Tuna, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Watermelon, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeno, & Avocado Puree
Chilled Shrimp
Six Chilled Shrimp, Traditional Cocktail Sauce & Poblano Cocktail Sauce
Smoked Salmon
Cauliflower Burnt Ends
Smoked and Caramelized Cauliflower with Pickles
Charcuterie Board
Three Cheeses, Three Cured Meats, & Accompaniments. Can be made Gluten Free
Cheese Board
Three Cheese with Accompaniments *Can be made Gluten Free
Large Fries
Maldon Salt & Black Garlic Aioli *not Vegetarian
Side Fries
Side Whipped Potato
Side Brussels
Side Asparagus
Toast Points
Soup & Salad
Cup Tomato
Herb Croutons & Gouda Cheese.
Bowl Tomato
Herb Croutons & Gouda Cheese.
Sm. Hutch Salad
Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch Gluten-Free Item
Sm. Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, & Herb Croutons.
Sm. Alspaugh Salad
Bibb Lettuce, Candied Apricots, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Champagne Vinaigrette Gluten Free
Hutch Salad
Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch Gluten-Free Item
Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, & Herb Croutons.
Alspaugh Salad
Bibb Lettuce, Candied Apricots, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Champagne Vinaigrette Gluten Free
Side Salad
Arugula, Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette
Quart Soup
16 Oz Salad Dressing
Tomato Salad
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
8oz. All-Natural Black Angus Patty, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House Smoked Pork on a Brioche Bun Served with Yukon Frites or a Small Arugula Salad
BLT Sandwich
Nueske's Bacon, Bibb, Tomatoes, Aioli, & Avocado Puree
Steak Sandwich
Grilled Strip Steak with Caramelized Onions, Brie & Arugula Tossed in Champagne Vinaigrette on a Baguette Served with French Fries or a Small Mixed Green Salad
Entrees
Glazed Salmon
6oz. Salmon Filet, Ratatouille, & Basil Pesto *Gluten Free
4oz. Filet
4oz Local Beef, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, & Red Wine Sauce *Can be made Gluten-Free
Steak Fries
16 oz Ribeye, Garlic Butter, & Yukon Frites *Gluten Free Item
Grilled Cheeze
Just like it says but with Fries!!!
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with Fries.
Kids Pasta
Short Rib
Cauliflower Purée, Fried Brussels Sprouts, Charred Onion Gluten Free
Gnocchi
Potato Gnocchi, Peas, Asparagus, & Pecorino
Chuck Roast
Primavera Fettucini
Desserts
Sauces
Party
Hutch Salad (
Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch Gluten-Free Item
Steak & Fries (
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, & Herb Croutons.
Filet (
4oz Local Beef, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, & Red Wine Sauce *Can be made Gluten-Free
Salmon (
6oz. Salmon Filet, Ratatouille, & Basil Pesto *Gluten Free
Gnocchi(
Whole-Roasted Chicken served with Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, Green Beans, Brown Gravy. Please allow 30 minutes for preparation. Serves 2
$75 Menu
$85 Menu
Irish
Bushmill 10 Year
Bushmill's
Glendalough
Green Spot
Hinch 5 Year
Irishman
Jameson
Powers 12 Year
Red Breast
Tullamore Dew 12
Tullamore Dew Carib
Tullamore Dew Cider
Tyrconnel Port
Wild Geese
Bushmill 10 Year 2oz
Bushmill's 2oz
Glendalough 2oz
Green Spot 2oz
Hinch 5 Year 2oz
Irishman 2oz
Jameson 2oz
Powers 12 Year 2oz
Red Breast 2oz
Tullamore Dew 12 2oz
Tullamore Dew Carib 2oz
Tullamore Dew Cider 2oz
Tyrconnel Port 2oz
Wild Geese 2oz
Bushmill 10 Year DBL
Bushmill's DBL
Glendalough DBL
Green Spot DBL
Hinch 5 Year DBL
Irishman DBL
Jameson DBL
Powers 12 Year DBL
Red Breast DBL
Tullamore Dew 12 DBL
Tullamore Dew Carib DBL
Tullamore Dew Cider DBL
Tyrconnel Port DBL
Wild Geese DBL
Canadian
Canadian Club 12
Crown Maple
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Bourbon Mash
Crown Royal Reserve
Canadian Club 12 2oz
Crown Maple 2oz
Crown Royal 2oz
Crown Royal Bourbon Mash 2oz
Crown Royal Reserve 2oz
Canadian Club 12 DBL
Crown Maple DBL
Crown Royal Bourbon Mash DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Royal Reserve DBL
Bottled Beer
Anthem IPA
Anthem OK Pils
Anthem Rad Hombre
Boddingtons
Clubby
Estrella Damm
Full Sail Amber
Guinness
Hacker-Pschorr Weiss
Lazy Magnolia
LH Milk Stout
Magners
Marshall This Land
Mich Ultra
Paulaner
Robust Porter
Skydance Amber Ale
Smithwicks
Stella
Stonecloud IPA
Red Wine
Zuccardi GLS
Buehler GLS
Valpane GLS
Montesco GLS
Rioja GLS
Zuccardi BTL
Buehler BTL
Montesco BTL
Pinot Noir BTL
Liesl Pinot Noir, Pfalz Germany
Valpane BTL
Alberdi BTL
Zin BTL
Crocus Malbec, Cahors
Wine Special BTL
Foris Pinot
Martin Ray Cabernet
Party Red BTL
White Wine
Melea GLS
Mt Eden BTL
Fel Chardonnay, Anderson Valley
Medved BTL
Starmont Chardonnay, Carneros
Sauv Blanc BTL
Hall Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley
Pinot Gris BTL
Solena Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley
Riesling BTL
Kreusch Riesling, Mosel
Melea BTL
Party White BTL
La Crema Chard
Champagne/Rose
100
117-Poquito 1/2 Bottle
Moscato, Valencia, Non-Vintage
118-Ferreiro 1/2 Bottle
Do Ferreiro, Albarino, Rias Baixas, 2015
119-Ferrari Carano 1/2 Bottle
Ferrari-Carano, Fume Blanc, Sonoma 2017
120-Honig 1/2 Bottle
Honig, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa 2017
121-Dampt Chablis 1/2 Bottle
122-Champalou 1/2 Bottle
Champalou, Chenin Blanc, Vouvray 2015
123-Didier Sancerre 1/2 Bottle
140-Rombauer Chardonnay 1/2 Bottle
Rombauer Chardonnay, Napa, 2018
161-Suffrene 1/2 Bottle
162-Keenan 1/2 Bottle
Keenan Merlot, Napa 2016
163-Adelsheim 1/2 Bottle
Adelsheim Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley 2016
164-Frank Family 1/2 Bottle
Frank Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa 2016
165-Lamartine 1/2 Bottle
167-Trocard 1/2 Bottle
Chateau Trocard, Bourdeaux Superior 2015
168-Guigal 1/2 Bottle
E. Guigal, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2015
169-Starmont 1/2 Bottle
Starmont Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa 2016
170-Migration 1/2 Bottle
171-Hendry 1/2 Bottle
195-Moet Rose 1/2 Bottle
Moet & Chandon 'Nectar Imperial Rose,' Epernay
197-Veuve Clicquot 1/2 Bottle
Veuve Clicquot 'Yellow Label,' Reims
198-Schramsberg 1/2 Bottle
Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc, Napa 2015
199-Roederer 1/2 Bottle
Roederer Estate Brut, Anderson Valley
200
245-Argiano
246-Quintarelli
Giuseppe Quintarelli, 'Rosso Ca' del Merlo,' Veneto 2007
247-Fantino
248-Sesti
249-Tornatore
250-Mezzacorona
Mezzacorona 'Riserva,' Terldego Rotailano 2012
251-Luigi Giordano Barbaresco
Feudi di San Gregorio 'Rubrato Aglianico,' Campania 2010
252-Valpane 'Euli'
Cantine Valpane 'Euli,' Monferrato Casalese 2013
253-Vallevo
254-Vino Lauria
255-Speri
256-Rizzi
257-Rivetto
258-Tenuta
Tenuta 'Belguardo,' Maremma Toscana 2010
264-Cochon Pape Rocks
265-Cochon Whole Hog
267-L'Hospitalet
268-Salvestrin
Salvestrin 'Retaggio,' St. Helena 2013
269-Saddleback Cellars
Saddleback Cellars 'Rancher Red,' Oakville 2014
273-Trefethen
Trefethen 'Double T,' Napa Valley 2017
282-Christo
Marietta 'Christo,' North Coast 2016
285-HGIII
Hourglass 'HGIII,' Napa Valley 2017
286-RDLR
RDLR 'The Magician,' Napa Non-Vintage
287-Neyers
Neyers 'Sage Canyon,' California 2016
288-Sean Minor
Sean Minor 'Nicole Marie,' Napa 2017
289-Eberle
Eberle 'Full Boar Red,' Paso Robles Non-Vintage
292-Cruse 'Monkey'
Cruse Wine Co. 'Monkey Jacket,' North Coast 2016
295-Dancing Crow Old Stake
300
360-Vina Ardanza
362-Torres
364-Swinto
Swinto Old Vine Malbec, Mendoza 2013
365-Garage Wine Co.
Garage Wine Co. Carignan, Valle del Maule 2013
366-Lan Reserva
Bodegas Lan 'Reserva,' Rioja 2011
367-Protos '27'
Protos '27,' Ribera del Duero 2014
368-Protos Reserva
Protos 'Reserva,' Ribera del Duero 2012
370-Montes 'M'
Montes Alpha 'M,' Cochagua 2012
371-Tiberio
372-Domaine Ott
Domain Ott Rose, Cotes de Provence 2018
377-Railsback Magnum
Railsback Freres 'Las Rascasses,' Santa Ynez Valley 2018 Magnum
378-Prairie Magnum
Fleurs de Prairie, Cotes de Provence 2017 Magnum
379-Goldeneye Rose
381-Jaanihanso Sec
Jaanihanso Sec Cider, Estonia 2015
382-Jaanihanso Brut
Jaanihanso Brut Cider, Estonia 2015
383-Jaanihanso Rose
400
411-Hess
412-Clos Noly
416-Stoller
417-Morgan
418-Bouchard
421-Palmaz
422-Stags' Leap
425-Argot Hidden Truths
427-Keenan
428-Sanguis
429-Plump Jack
450-Adelsheim
468-Mount Eden
470-Rombauer
471-Crossbarn
472-Argot Estate
473-Rombauer Proprietor
474-Mac Forbes
Mac Forbes, Yarra Valley 2017
475-Stony Hill
476-Kistler
480-Cedrus
481-L'Ecole Semillon
482-Lucien Gewurtz
483-Ermitage Sainte Agnes
485-Perle Bleue
486-Pigato
488-Mattiasson Ribolla
494-B Cellars
495-Magdeleine
498-Elyse L'Ingenue
500
600
603-Juxtaposition
604-Penfolds
605-Tamber Rabicano
607-Martin Ray
613-Gramercy
614-Frank Family
615-L'Ecole
618-Cantemerle
619-Hess
625-Keenan
626-Rombauer
640-Elyse
641-Eleve
642-Titus Rsv
643-Lafon Rochet
644-Lynch Moussas
645-Matthiasson
646-Argot
647-Ashes & Diamonds
648-Titus
649-Johndrow Rsv
650-Quilceda Creek
656-Robert Craig
657-Summers
658-Reynolds Family
659-Hamel Isthmus
661-Odette
694-Kapcsandy
695-Bryant Family
700
740-Pepper Bridge
741-Titus Merlot
742-Teyssier
743-Milbrandt
744-Rubissow
762-Foris
763-Kistler
764-Willamette Valley Vineyards
765-Skylwalker Sommita
766-Hirsch 'San Andreas'
767-Arnot-Roberts
768-Hirsch 'Bohan-Dillon'
769-Anne Amie
771-Kaela
772-Davies
773-Dierberg
774-Presqu'ile
775-Bodega Chacra
776-Bien Nacido
777-Boillot
778-Eleveneleven
779-FEL Savoy
780-Stoller Rsv
781-Cochon
782-Walt Blue Jay
783-Glaetzer-Dixon
783-Sean Minor
784-Argot 'Hawk Hill'
785-Morgan '12 Clones'
786-Day 'Johan'
787-Argot 'Madras'
788-Raptor Ridge Estate
790-Ridge 'Lytton'
794-Eleveneleven
795-Gardienne
796-Canard
800
803-Cruse 'Heintz'
805-Raptor Ridge
806-Titus Malbec
807-Cibonne
809-Keenan
811-Matthiasson
814-Moraitis
816-Railsback Carignan
817-Lieu Dit
818-Railsback Mourvedre
819-Summers
820-La Jota Cab Franc
823-Folk Machine
826-Urbans-Hof
836-Hillersden
840-Pehu Simonet
841-Gaston Chiquet
844-Pierre Peters
846-Cuvee Lassale
847-Camel Valley
848-Lassale Brut
850-Willamette Valley Vineyards Brut
851-Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc
852-Schamsberg Blanc de Noir
853-Breton
854-Caraccioli Brut
855-Caraccioli Rose
856-Billecart Brut
857-Billecart Rose
858-Iron Horse
859-Mumm
860-Braud
861-Chandon
869-Moet '09
882-Veuve
900
933-Joguet
Charles Joguet 'Cuvee Terroir,' Chinon 2015
948-Telegramme
Telegramme, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2015
949-Telegraphe
Vieux Telegraphe, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2016
950-Cosme
St. Cosme, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, 2012
952-Faury
Lionel Faury, Saint Joseph 2017
953-Guigal
E. Guigal, Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2013
954-Fontsainte
Domain de Fontsainte, Corbieres 2017
955-Bertrand
Gerard Bertrand, Fitou 2011
956-Maris
Chateau Maris 'Les Planels,' Minervois 2014
957-Chanteleuserie
958-Morgon
959-Gramenon
Domaine Gramenon 'Poignee de Raisins,' Rhone 2013
960-Pallieres
Domain les Pallieres 'Diables,' Gigondas 2014
961-Soeur Cadette
La Soeur Cadette, Julienas 2016
962-Joncier
Domain du Joncier, Lirac 2011
963-Pibarnon
Les Retanques de Pibarnon, Bandol 2010
964-Magnon
Maxime Magnon 'Rozeta,' Corbieres 2016
965-Ermitage
966-d'Epire
Chateau d'Epire 'Clos de la Cerisale,' Anjou 2017
967-Breton
Guy Breton 'Cuvee Marylou,' Beaujolais Villages 2018
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills, OK 73116