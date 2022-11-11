Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
Korean

Chick N Beer - Oklahoma City

review star

No reviews yet

715 NW 23rd St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless
Traditional
Trad Fries

Beverages

Apple Juice Box

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50
Bottled Topo Chico Mineral Water

Bottled Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.25Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice Box

$1.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Half Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.00

Water

Starters

Bok Bok Tots

$9.25Out of stock

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.75

Fried Jalepenos (Lg)

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Jalepenos (SM)

$4.00Out of stock
Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00
Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$9.50

Mother Clucking Fries

$10.50

Shredded Chicken, Scallios, Cheese, Sour Cream

Nacho Average Chick

Nacho Average Chick

$10.00

Roasted Shishitos

$6.50

Salt & Pepper Fries

$6.00
Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$6.00

Sweet Potato Kimchi Fries

$10.50

Kimchi Fries Without Kimchi

$9.00

Menu

Traditional

Boneless

Cauliflower

Sides

Trad Fries

Trad Fries

$2.95
Hot Fries

Hot Fries

$3.50
Sweet Potato Waffles

Sweet Potato Waffles

$3.95

Hot Sweet Potato Waffles

$4.50

Tater Tots

$3.25Out of stock

House Pickles

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$2.00
Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.55
Extra Blue Cheese

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.55

Spicy Ranch

$0.55
Add Jalapenos

Add Jalapenos

$0.50
Add Cheese

Add Cheese

$1.00
Add Bacon

Add Bacon

$1.00

Edamole

$1.00
Salsa

Salsa

$1.00
Side of Wing Sauce

Side of Wing Sauce

$0.55

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$6.85

Kid Beef Slider

$6.75Out of stock

Kid Chicken Slider

$6.85

Kid Veggie Nuggets (4)

$6.75Out of stock

Kid Cauliflower (4)

$6.85

Sliders

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$4.75
Hot Chicken Slider

Hot Chicken Slider

$4.75

Salad

Thai Crunch Salad

$8.75

Cold Wedge Salad

$8.75

A-G

Angry Orchard Rose

Angry Orchard Rose

$5.00

Angry Scotsman Rusty Kiltpin

$5.00

Anthem Ebb & Flow Rice Lager

$6.00
Anthem Hopparazzi IPA

Anthem Hopparazzi IPA

$6.00

Anthem Rad Hombre

$5.00

Anthem Super Fancy

$5.00
Anthem Uroboros Stout

Anthem Uroboros Stout

$6.00

Athletica N/A IPA

$5.50

Austin East Blood Orange

$5.00

Austin East Cider

$5.00

Avery White Rascal

$6.00

Black Mesa Lite Lager

$6.00

Black Mesa Ranch Water

$5.00

Black Mesa Sell Out

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Blvd Tank 7

$9.00

Blvd Wheat

$4.00

Cabin Boys Cast A Line

$6.00

Cigar City Maduro

$7.00Out of stock

Coop Horny Toad

$5.00

Coop Native Amber

$5.00

Coop Saturday Siren

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Cross Timbers Greenage Gose

$6.50

Elk Valley Tenkiller

$6.00

Frenzy Cream Ale

$6.00

Frenzy Squeaky Wheel Amber

$6.00

Frenzy Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Blonde

$6.00

Frenzy Unspeakable Things Hazy IPA

$7.00

Frenzy Quit Peacherin

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00

H-Q

High Noon

$6.00

Hoegaarden

$6.00

Kochendorfer Hefewiezen

$6.00

Kochendorfer Imperial Chocolate Stout

$7.50
Kronenbourg 1664

Kronenbourg 1664

$5.00

Marshall Dunkel Dark Lager

$6.00

Marshall Arrowhead

$5.00Out of stock

Omissions Pale Ale (GF)

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Paulaner Weizen Radler

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Prairie Punch

$6.75Out of stock

Prairie Blueberry Boyfriend

$6.00Out of stock

Prairie Slush

$6.00

Holidaily Blonde

$7.50

R-Z 1-9

Revolver Blood & Honey

$6.00

Revolver Dem Berries

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00Out of stock
Sierra Nevada Hazey IPA

Sierra Nevada Hazey IPA

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Wild Little Things Sour

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Twisted Spike Cherry Vanilla

$6.00

Twisted Spike Crew Kolsch

$6.00

Stonecloud Danny Boy

$6.00Out of stock

Vanessa House Wedding Destination

$5.00

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$5.00

WYLD seltzer

$9.00

Stonecloud Blueberry Tangerine Breakfast Sour 16oz

$10.00

Wine

Merf Chardonnay

$11.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00

Anew Rose

$11.00Out of stock

Le Petit Red

$11.00

Chick-n-Beer Hoodie

Small

Small

$34.00

Medium

$34.00

Large

$34.00

X Large

$34.00

XX Large

$34.00

X-small

CnB Beanie

Beanie

$20.00Out of stock

CnB Breast Cancer Shirt

XS - Breast Cancer

$19.00

S - Breast Cancer

$19.00

M - Breast Cancer

$19.00

L - Breast Cancer

$19.00Out of stock

XL - Breast Cancer

$19.00

2XL - Breast Cancer

$19.00

Gochujang Gang Shirt

Gochujang Gang XS

$17.00

Gochujang Gang SM

$17.00

Gochujang Gang MED

$17.00Out of stock

Gochujang Gang LRG

$17.00

Gochujang Gang XL

$17.00Out of stock

Gochujang Gang XXL

$17.00

Hats

Black Dad Hat

$20.00

Black Snapback Cap

$22.00Out of stock

Koozie

Black CnB Koozie

$1.50

Orange CnB Koozie

$1.50

Pride CnB Shirt

XS Pride CnB Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

S Pride CnB Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Med Pride CnB Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Large Pride CnB Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XL Pride CnB Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XXL Pride CnB Shirt

$20.00

3XL

$20.00Out of stock

Cnb Drawstring Backpack

Cnb Drawstring Backpack

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Prepare for a high-five to your mouth! Elevated double-fried Asian wings and things. We are locally owned and offer over 70 beers with a focus on local craft beer.

Website

Location

715 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

Gallery
Chick N Beer image
Chick N Beer image
Chick N Beer image
Chick N Beer image

