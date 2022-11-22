Restaurant header imageView gallery

Semper Fi Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2727 Northeast 63rd Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 lb Burger
Hunt Brothers Pizza
Spicy Cheese Curds

Entrée

1/2 lb Burger

$9.00

Cattleman's Selection

Hunt Brothers Pizza

$12.00+

Hunt Brothers Pizza

Chopped BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Chicken Strips

$4.00+

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

1/4 lb. Hot Dog

$5.00

1/4lbs Hot Dog

BLT

$5.00

Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Trash Fries

$9.00

Sides

Semper Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

Mozerella Sticks

$3.00

Corn Nuggets

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$4.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$1.00

Capri-Sun

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Juice

$2.00

Tea

$1.50

Dessert

Bomb Pops

$1.00

Fudge Bars

$1.00

Icee Pops

$1.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.50

Drum Stix

$1.50

Snow Cone

$1.00

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Located at the heart of Twin Fountains RV Resort, we serve as the community center for drinks, food, fun, and events.

Location

2727 Northeast 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burritos El Tin Tan - #3 - 3838 North Lincoln Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
3838 North Lincoln Boulevard Oklahoma City, OK 73105
View restaurantnext
Eastside Pizza - 1734 Northeast 23rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
1734 Northeast 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73111
View restaurantnext
Osteria - Nichols Hills
orange star4.5 • 331
6430 Avondale Dr Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Empire Slice Shop - Nichols Hills Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
1125 NW 63rd St, Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Earl's Rib Palace (Western)
orange star4.3 • 397
6816 N Western Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston