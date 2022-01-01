Chicken tenders in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Cajun Corner Uptown
312 NW 23rd Street, Oklahoma City
|1 PC Chicken Tender
|$1.69
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
|Blackened Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
5508 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.00
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$11.00
Served with curly fries and your choice of dipping sauces
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
4414 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.00
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$11.00
Served with curly fries and your choice of dipping sauces
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hutch on Avondale
6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$10.00
Served with Fries.
Earl's Rib Palace
216 Johnny Bench Drive, Oklahoma City
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.00
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$11.00
Served with curly fries and your choice of dipping sauces
Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115, Oklahoma City
|Kidee Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
served w/ fries, a drink & a punky toy
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Tender Basket [P]
|$9.21
Four Crispy Chicken Tenders served with French Fries, Texas Toast & Gravy.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$7.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with French Fries, Texas Toast & side of Country Gravy.
|Chicken Tender Platter
|$8.99
4 Crispy Tenders served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable of the Day.