Chicken tenders in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken tenders

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cajun Corner Uptown

312 NW 23rd Street, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.6 (5576 reviews)
Takeout
1 PC Chicken Tender$1.69
Fried Chicken Tenders$8.99
Blackened Chicken Tenders$8.99
More about Cajun Corner Uptown
Red Rooster

3100 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about Red Rooster
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

5508 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (1536 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.00
CHICKEN STRIPS$11.00
Served with curly fries and your choice of dipping sauces
More about Earl's Rib Palace
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

4414 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.00
CHICKEN STRIPS$11.00
Served with curly fries and your choice of dipping sauces
More about Earl's Rib Palace
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hutch on Avondale

6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.6 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$10.00
Served with Fries.
More about The Hutch on Avondale
Earl's Rib Palace

216 Johnny Bench Drive, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.00
CHICKEN STRIPS$11.00
Served with curly fries and your choice of dipping sauces
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek

13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kidee Chicken Tenders$8.00
served w/ fries, a drink & a punky toy
More about Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket [P]$9.21
Four Crispy Chicken Tenders served with French Fries, Texas Toast & Gravy.
Chicken Tender Basket$7.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with French Fries, Texas Toast & side of Country Gravy.
Chicken Tender Platter$8.99
4 Crispy Tenders served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable of the Day.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

6816 N Western Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.3 (397 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.00
CHICKEN STRIPS$11.00
Served with curly fries and your choice of dipping sauces
More about Earl's Rib Palace

