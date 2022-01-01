Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cajun Corner - Southside OKC

review star

No reviews yet

9624 S I 44 Service Rd

Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Fettuccine
Loaded Blackened Fish
Fried Fish Basket

Baskets

Blackened Fish Fillet

$9.99
Blackened Chicken Tenders

Blackened Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Blackened Shrimp

$8.99

Blackened Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fried Fish Basket

$9.99

Fried Seafood Basket

$10.99
Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Fried Gizzard Basket

$7.99

Fried Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Fried Oyster Basket

$9.99
Popcorn Shrimp Basket

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Crawfish Basket

$9.99

Snack Pack Occc

Out of stock

Favorites

Crabby Patty Burger

$9.99

7 ounces of Certified Angus Beef, Crab Salad, Jalapeños, Cheese & Fried Crab Sticks... Our Crabby Patty Burger is sure to satisfy!

Loaded Shrimp Fries

Loaded Shrimp Fries

$8.99
Cream Sauce Seafood Etouffee

Cream Sauce Seafood Etouffee

$10.99

Loaded Crawfish Fries

$9.99

Loaded Blackened Fish

$12.99
Cajun Fettuccine

Cajun Fettuccine

$11.99
Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Surf & Turf

$15.99
Pluckened Shrimp

Pluckened Shrimp

$11.99

Smothered Turkey Leg

$17.99Out of stock

Loaded Fries No Protein

$6.99

Small Bites

Andouille

$4.99

Cajun Fried Gizzards

$4.49
Seafood Egg Rolls

Seafood Egg Rolls

$4.49

Po Boys

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.99

Crawfish Po Boy

$9.99
Blackened Chicken Po Boy

Blackened Chicken Po Boy

$8.99

Oyster Po Boy

$9.99

Fried Fish Po Boy

$9.99

Fry Chicken Po Boy

$8.99

Soups

Specialty Gumbo

$6.99

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.99

Red Beans & Rice

$4.99

Sides

Cajun Coleslaw

$3.79

Cajun Fries

$3.79

Dirty Rice

$3.79
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.79
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.79

White Rice

$2.00

White Rice (Small)

$1.00

Side Popcorn Shrimp

$4.00

Side Fried Crawfish

$4.00

Bread

$1.00

Goodies

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.99
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.99Out of stock
Oreo Beignets

Oreo Beignets

$3.99

Cream Cheese Ice Cream

$1.49

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.20

Bottled Sodas

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Salads

Mix Green Salad

Mix Green Salad

$4.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Vegetarian

Veggie Fettuccini

$8.99

Veggie Etoufee

$8.99

Add On

1 PC Fish

$1.99

1 PC Shrimp

$1.59

1 PC Oyster

$1.89

1 PC Chicken Tender

$1.69

1 PC Wing

$1.69

1 Blackened Filet

$7.00

Tarter

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

Cajun Ranch

$0.25

Cajun Mayo

$0.25

Egg Roll Sauce

$0.25

Valentina

$0.25

Apple Vinaigette

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Casear

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Etouffee Meat Sauce

$10.00

Loaded Sauce

$2.00

Loaded Meat Sauce

$6.00

WAP Sauce

$1.00

Surf And Turf Sauce Small

$2.00

Bottles

Avion 44 Reserve

$275.00

Bacardi Rum Superior

$59.00

Batch 1

$79.00

Captain Morgan

$60.00

Crown Royal

$95.00

Grey Goose

$95.00

Hornitos

$95.00

Jameson

$95.00

Makers Mark

$95.00

Martell Blue Swift

$135.00

Patron Silver

$95.00

Titos

$79.00

Avion Repasado

$165.00

TEST

$0.01

Jaja Tequila

$165.00

Bottles

Bacardi Rum Superior

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.75

Hornitos

$8.25

Jameson

$6.00

Markers Mark

$7.75

Prairie Wolf

$6.00

Wine

$5.50

Titos

$6.25

Crown

$6.00

Bottles

Domestic

$3.00

Imports

$4.00

Bottles

Ultra Seltzer

$6.50Out of stock

Ranch Water

$5.50Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cajun Corner - Southside is our 3rd location featuring a beer wall, 2 outdoor patios and a huge dining room. Located near Will Rogers Airport and Amazon OKC1.

Website

Location

9624 S I 44 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Jerk Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2209 SW 104th St Suite J Oklahoma City, OK 73159
View restaurantnext
Las Palmas
orange starNo Reviews
2916 Southwest 59th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73119
View restaurantnext
The Crab & Catfish Co. - 809 Southwest 119th Street
orange starNo Reviews
809 Southwest 119th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurantnext
Health Nut Cafe South Western
orange starNo Reviews
12201 S. Western Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurantnext
Health Nut Cafe South Western
orange starNo Reviews
12201 S. Western Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Round Up Cafe - 1301 SW 59th St
orange starNo Reviews
1301 SW 59th St Oklahoma City, OK 73119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston