Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crab & Catfish Co. 809 Southwest 119th Street

review star

No reviews yet

809 Southwest 119th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73170

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Catfish Basket (4)
CATFISH & SHRIMP
#1 COMPANY PLATTER FOR 2

Boiled Food

5-ALARM SEAFOOD FEAST

$105.99

*Please allow addl 20-30 min prep time* Hottest thing going! Enormous Seafood Feast 5 Crab clusters, 55 Jumbo shrimp, 5 Corn- Egg & sausage) along with a healthy pan of wedge potatoes.

CRAB & CATFISH PLATTER

$39.99

2 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips, 2 Crab Clusters, 2 Corn, 2 Egg, 2 Sausage + Wedge Potatoes.

#1 COMPANY PLATTER FOR 2

#1 COMPANY PLATTER FOR 2

$49.99

3 Crab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 20 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs on a bed of Potatoes.

#2 COMPANY CRAB & SHRIMP

#2 COMPANY CRAB & SHRIMP

$34.99

2 Crab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 15 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn on a bed of Potatoes.

#3 COMPANY SNOW CRAB

#3 COMPANY SNOW CRAB

$31.25

2 Crab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

#4 BIG-O SHRIMP PLATE

#4 BIG-O SHRIMP PLATE

$23.99

20 Jumbo shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

#5 SMALL SHRIMP PLATE

#5 SMALL SHRIMP PLATE

$16.99

15 Jumbo shrimp, Corn Egg + Potatoes.

#6 LEG & TAIL PLATTER

#6 LEG & TAIL PLATTER

$34.99

1 Crab Cluster (Apprx 7-8oz), 8 Jumbo shrimp, 1 Lobster tail (5oz), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

XTRA CRAB CLUSTER

XTRA CRAB CLUSTER

$13.50

LOBSTER TAIL

$15.99

5-6 oz Lobster tail serve will boiled egg.

Scrap Pan (1) LB

$15.99

Small, partial and broken up crab clusters cooked fresh and served with your choice of butter sauce and flavor.

Apps, Fried & Subs

5-ALARM FISH PLATTER

$59.99

*Please allow addl 20-30 min prep time* (45 min) 20 Crispy Fish Strips, 5 Corn, Lotsa Waffle Fries

Cajun Catfish Basket (4)

Cajun Catfish Basket (4)

$12.99

4- Crispy Fried Fillet Strips, Served Crisp Waffle Fries

Jumbo Shrimp Basket (10)

Jumbo Shrimp Basket (10)

$12.99

10 - Crispy Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Served with Crisp Waffle Fries.

Boneless Chic-N Basket

$10.99

Crispy but tender chicken pieces, served with waffle fries.

Fried Lobster & Corn

$17.99

Fresh5- 6 oz Lobster Tail, Deep Fried & Served with Sweet Cajun Corn.

CATFISH & TAIL

$24.99

3 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips + 1 Fried Lobster Tail, Served with Cajun corn

CATFISH & SHRIMP

$20.99

3 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips + 10 Fried Shrimp, Served Crisp Waffle Fries

SD 3 Fried Catfish

SD 3 Fried Catfish

$8.99

Side of 3- Large Crispy Fried Catfish Fillet strips

SD 10 Fried Shrimp

SD 10 Fried Shrimp

$9.50

Side of 10 crispy fried shrimp

Catfish Sliders

Catfish Sliders

$8.99

4 Fish pieces on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.

Chic-N Sliders

Chic-N Sliders

$8.99

3 pieces of crisp chicken on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.

Jumbo Shrimp Sub

Jumbo Shrimp Sub

$8.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp, topped with lettuce, onion & tomato on a sweet bun. Served with waffle fries.

Fried Sausage Sub

Fried Sausage Sub

$8.99

Fried Andouille Sausage slices, lettuce, onion, tomatoes on a sweet bun. Served with waffle fries.

Waffle Fry Basket

$2.99

Generous portion of crispy french fries

Swt Pot FF Basket

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Hush puppies, Spcy Corn

$5.99

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

Sides & Extras

SD 3 Fried Catfish

SD 3 Fried Catfish

$8.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Waffle Fry

$2.99

Generous portion of crisp waffle fries.

Swt Pot Fry

$3.99
SD 10 Fried Shrimp

SD 10 Fried Shrimp

$9.50

10 Boiled Shrimp

$9.50

Sausage

$2.99

Corn

$1.79

Boiled Egg

$1.29

SD Of Potatoes

$1.79

Xtra OG Buttah (12oz)

$4.99

Xtra Spcy Buttah (12oz)

$4.99

Xtra Orig Buttah (2oz)

$0.99

Xtra Spicy Buttah (2oz)

$0.99

Xtra Bayou Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Cajun Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Honey Garlic Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Lemon Pepper Buttah

$0.99

Lemon Juice

$0.50

Subs & Modifiers

*ALLERGY*

Xtra Spicy (Add Cayenne)

Xtra Crispy Fish

Xtra Crispy

No Corn Sub Egg

No Corn Sub Potatoes

No Corn Sub FF

No Corn sub Swt Pot FF

$1.00

No Corn Sub Okra

No Sausage Sub Corn

No Sausage Sub Egg

No Sausage Sub Potatoes

No Sausage Sub FF

No Sausage sub Swt Pot FF

$1.00

No Sausage Sub Okra

$1.00

No Egg Sub Corn

No Egg Sub Potatoes

No Egg Sub FF

No Egg sub Swt Pot FF

$1.00

No Egg Sub Okra

$1.00

No FF Sub Corn

$0.79

No FF Sub Egg

$0.79

No FF Sub Potatoes

$0.79

No FF sub Swt Pot FF

$1.00

No FF Sub Okra

$1.00

No Potatoes Sub Corn

No Potatoes Sub Egg

No Potatoes Sub FF

No Potato sub Swt Pot FF

$1.00

No Potato Sub Okra

$1.00

No Aioli

No Lettuce

No Onion

No Pickle

No Tomato

Split Meal

Make meals Together

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual Dining Seafood Restaurant specializing in Florida- Style Seafood boils, delicious daiquiris and fabulous fried foods. Catfish so good it'll make ya Mama jealous! Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings. That's what we do! So put your bibs on and get your hands dirty (well we do have gloves and crackers) But nonetheless, get ready for a fantastic seafood experience!

Location

809 Southwest 119th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73170

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Health Nut Cafe South Western
orange starNo Reviews
12201 S. Western Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurantnext
Health Nut Cafe South Western
orange starNo Reviews
12201 S. Western Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurantnext
City Jerk Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2209 SW 104th St Suite J Oklahoma City, OK 73159
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel - Santa Fe - Santa Fe
orange starNo Reviews
138 Southwest 134th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurantnext
Hi-Fi Burgershop
orange starNo Reviews
301 W Main St Oklahoma City, OK 73118
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Moore
orange star4.5 • 137
835 SW 19th St Moore, OK 73160
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston