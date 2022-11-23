The Crab & Catfish Co. 809 Southwest 119th Street

Restaurant info

Casual Dining Seafood Restaurant specializing in Florida- Style Seafood boils, delicious daiquiris and fabulous fried foods. Catfish so good it'll make ya Mama jealous! Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings. That's what we do! So put your bibs on and get your hands dirty (well we do have gloves and crackers) But nonetheless, get ready for a fantastic seafood experience!