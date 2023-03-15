Ray's BBQ - Moore
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
WELCOME TO RAY’S BBQ! After a successful football career at the University of Oklahoma and the New York Jets, Darrol Ray returned to his roots in Norman, Oklahoma, and opened up Ray’s BBQ in 2008. The restaurant is famed for its southern hospitality, family atmosphere, and most importantly, its tasty BBQ. A second location was opened in Moore in 2018.
Location
1060 Southwest 4th Street, Moore, OK 73160
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Old School Bagel - Santa Fe - Santa Fe
No Reviews
138 Southwest 134th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurant
The Crab & Catfish Co. - 809 Southwest 119th Street
No Reviews
809 Southwest 119th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurant
Bee Healthy Cafe (South Western)
No Reviews
12201 S. Western Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Moore
Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse -
4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurant