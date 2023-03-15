Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ray's BBQ - Moore

review star

No reviews yet

1060 Southwest 4th Street

Moore, OK 73160

Popular Items

2 Meat Dinner
Loaded Potato
Brisket Sandwich


Dinners

3 Meat Dinner

3 Meat Dinner

$20.00

3 Meats + 2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

2 Meat Dinner

2 Meat Dinner

$17.00

2 Meats + 2 Sides + BBQ Bread

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$14.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$14.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Rib Dinners

Rib Dinners

$16.00+

2 Sides + BBQ Bread

Pork

Pork

$13.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Turkey

Turkey

$13.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Sausage

Sausage

$11.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Hot Link

Hot Link

$11.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Bologna

Bologna

$11.00+

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$15.00

2 Sides + BBQ BREAD

Sandwiches

Rays the Roof Sandwich

Rays the Roof Sandwich

$13.00

2 Meats + 1 Side

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00+

1 Side

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Hot Link Sandwich

Hot Link Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

1 Side

Rib Basket

Rib Basket

$11.00

3 Ribs + 1 Side + 2pcs White Bread

Sandwich ONLY (NO SIDE)

Sandwich ONLY (NO SIDE)

$9.00
Rays the Roof ONLY (NO SIDE)

Rays the Roof ONLY (NO SIDE)

$12.00

Burgers, Bakers & Salad

Burger

Burger

$10.00

1 Side

Smoke House Burger

Smoke House Burger

$11.00
Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$6.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00
Burger ONLY (NO SIDE)

Burger ONLY (NO SIDE)

$9.00+
SmokeHouse Burger ONLY (NO SIDE)

SmokeHouse Burger ONLY (NO SIDE)

$10.00

Kids Meals

Kids BBQ SANDWICH

$8.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

1 Kids Side

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$5.00

1 Kids Side

Kids Sandwich ONLY (NO SIDE)

Kids Sandwich ONLY (NO SIDE)

$7.00
Grilled Cheese ONLY (NO SIDE)

Grilled Cheese ONLY (NO SIDE)

$4.00

-

Corn Dog ONLY (NO SIDE)

Corn Dog ONLY (NO SIDE)

$4.00

-

Family Specials, Pounds & Sides

Rib Feast

$36.00

Rack of Ribs + 2 Pints Side + 4 BBQ BREADS

Family Feast

$60.00

2 Meats (Not Ribs) 3 Pints Side + 4 BBQ BREADS

Ultimate Feast

$90.00

Rack of Ribs + 2 Meats + 2 Quart Sides + 6 BBQ BREADS

Sliced Brisket

$14.00+

Lbs

Chopped Brisket

$14.00+

Lbs

Pork

$11.00+

Lbs

Turkey

$11.00+

Lbs

Sausage

$9.00+

Lbs

Hot Links

$9.00+

Lbs

RIBS

$15.00+

Full Rack or Half Rack

Bologna

$9.00+

Lbs

Chicken

$4.50+

1/2 or 1/4

Single Side

Pint Sides

Quart Sides

Beverages

Regular

$2.75

Large

$3.50

Bottle Drink

$3.25

Kids Drink

$2.00

Homemade Cakes

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.00
Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$5.00
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$5.00
Double Chocolate

Double Chocolate

$5.00
Lemon

Lemon

$5.00
2 TON

2 TON

$5.00

ButterCream

$5.00

Lemon Poundcake

$5.00

ADD ONS

Meat

Extras

Breads & Bun

$0.75+
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

Single Side

Pint Sides

Quart Sides

Plates & Plasticware

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

WELCOME TO RAY’S BBQ! After a successful football career at the University of Oklahoma and the New York Jets, Darrol Ray returned to his roots in Norman, Oklahoma, and opened up Ray’s BBQ in 2008. The restaurant is famed for its southern hospitality, family atmosphere, and most importantly, its tasty BBQ. A second location was opened in Moore in 2018.

Location

1060 Southwest 4th Street, Moore, OK 73160

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

