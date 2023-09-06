Food

Starters

Chicken Philly Cheese Fries

Chicken Philly Cheese Fries

$11.99

Waffle Fries • Chicken • House-Made Queso • Jalapeños

Beef Philly Cheese Fries

Beef Philly Cheese Fries

$11.99

Waffle Fries • Beef • House-Made Queso • Jalapeños

Queso Fries

Queso Fries

$9.99

Waffle Fries • House-Made Queso

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.99+

Fresh Tortilla Chips • Salsa • Reg 8oz • Large 12oz

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.99+

House-Made Chips & Queso Reguar 8oz, Large 12oz

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$9.99+

House-Made Chips • Guacamole • Reg 8oz • Large 12oz

The Trifecta

The Trifecta

$7.99+

Fresh Tortilla Chips • Quso, Guacamole and Salsa • Choose from 3 sizes

Fried Pickles

$8.99
2oz Queso

2oz Queso

$2.49

4oz Queso

$3.99

Waffle Fry Basket

$6.99

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken Cheesesteak Nachos

$12.99

Beef Cheesesteak Nachos

$12.99

Salads

Chicken Cheesteak & Mushroom Salad

Chicken Cheesteak & Mushroom Salad

$12.99

Romaine Iceberg Mix • Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast • Diced Tomatoes • Diced Mozzarella • Sautéed Mushrooms • Choice of Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine Iceberg Mix • Grilled Chicken Breast • Diced Tomato • Diced Mozzarella • Croutons • Choice of Dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine Iceberg Mix • Cripsy Chicken Tenders • Diced Tomatoes • Diced Mozzarella • Dressing of Choice Add additional Toppings for an Upcharge

House Salad

$8.49

Romaine Iceberg Mix • Diced Mozzarella • Diced Tomato • Choice of Dressing

Sandwich

Texadelphia Turkey Sandwich

Texadelphia Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Turkey • Provolone • Lettuce • Tomato • Olive Oil Vinaigrette • Choice of White or Wheat Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast • Lettuce • Tomato • Onion • Choice of White or Wheat Bun

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Chicken Tenders (4) • Waffle Fries • Choice of Dipping Sauce

Spicy Turkey Bacon Panini

$10.99

Balsamic Chicken Caprese Panini

$10.99

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Southwest Tortilla • Grilled Chicken Breast • Lettuce • Tomato • Diced Mozzarella • Classic Ranch Dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Southwest Tortilla • Chicken Tenders • Guacamole • Cheddar • Lettuce • Diced Tomato • Mustard Blend

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (2) • Choice of Waffle Fries, Apple Sauce or Tortilla Chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Cheddar • Provolone • White Bun • Choice of Fries, Applesauce or Tortilla Chips

Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs (6) • Choice of Fries, Applesauce or Tortilla Chips

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.99

Plain Burger Patty • White Bun • Choice of Fries, Appesauce or Tortilla Chips

Kid Turkey Sandwich

$6.99
Kid Beef Cheesesteak

Kid Beef Cheesesteak

$6.99

Amo Roll • Beef Cheesesteak • Choice of Fries, Applesauce or Tortilla Chips

Kid Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.99

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.99

3" Mini Cheesesteaks

Classic Beef Mini

$5.99

Classic Chicken Mini

$5.99

Founders Beef Mini

$6.99

Founders Chicken Mini

$6.99

Texican Beef Mini

$6.99

Texican Chicken Mini

$6.99

South Philly Beef Mini

$6.99

South Philly Chicken Mini

$6.99

French Dip Beef Mini

$6.99

French Dip Chicken Mini

$6.99

Hickory Beef Mini

$6.99

Hickory Chicken Mini

$6.99

Austin Hippie Chick Beef Mini

$6.99

Austin Hippie Chick Mini

$6.99

Grilled Veggie Mini

$6.99

Pizza Beef Mini

$6.99

Pizza Ckn Mini

$6.99

6" Regular Cheesesteaks

Classic BYO Beef Reg

Classic BYO Beef Reg

$8.99

Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Choice of Housemade Sauce • Additional Toppings for an Upcharge • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll

Classic BYO Chicken Reg

Classic BYO Chicken Reg

$8.99

Chicken Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Choice of Housemade Sauce • Additional Toppings for an Upcharge • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll •

Founders Beef Reg

Founders Beef Reg

$9.99

Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Jalapeños • Mustard Blend • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll

Founders Chicken Reg

$9.99
Texican Beef Reg

Texican Beef Reg

$9.99

Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Jalapeños • 2oz Queso • Served on Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll

Texican Chicken Reg

$9.99
South Philly Beef Reg

South Philly Beef Reg

$9.99

Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mushrooms • Bell Peppers • Housemade Cheese Whiz • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll

South Philly Chicken Reg

$9.99
French Dip Beef Reg

French Dip Beef Reg

$9.99

Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Mushrooms • Housemade Au Jus • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll

French Dip Chicken Reg

$9.99
Hickory Beef Reg

Hickory Beef Reg

$9.99

Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Cheddar • Cherry Peppers • Housemade Hickory Sauce • Served on Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll

Hickory Chicken Reg

$9.99

Austin Hippie Chick Beef Reg

$9.99
Austin Hippie Chick Reg

Austin Hippie Chick Reg

$9.99

Chicken Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Guacamole • Lettuce • Diced Tomato • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll

Grilled Veggie Reg

Grilled Veggie Reg

$9.99

Bell Peppers • Onions • Mushrooms • Provolone • Zucchini • Olive Oil Vinaigrette • Cherry Peppers • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll

Pizza Beef Reg

Pizza Beef Reg

$9.99

Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Pepperoni • Housemade Marinara • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll

Pizza Ckn Reg

$9.99

12" Double Cheesesteaks

Classic BYO Beef Lrg

$15.98

Classic BYO Chicken Lrg

$15.98

Founders Beef Lrg

$16.98

Founders Chicken Lrg

$16.99

Texican Beef Lrg

$16.98

Texican Chicken Lrg

$16.98

South Philly Beef Lrg

$16.98

South Philly Chicken Lrg

$16.98

French Dip Beef Lrg

$16.98

French Dip Chicken Lrg

$16.98

Hickory Beef Lrg

$16.98

Hickory Chicken Lrg

$16.98

Austin Hippie Chick Beef Lrg

$16.98

Austin Hippie Chick Lrg

$16.98

Grilled Veggie Lrg

$16.98

Pizza Steak Lrg

$16.98

Pizza Ckn Lrg

$16.98

Burgers

Texadelphia Classic Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Avocado Turkey Burger

$12.99

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$12.99

Sweets

Chocolate Brownie

$3.99

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$2.99

Side of Fried Pickles

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side of Chips

N/A Beverages

N/A Drinks

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.99

Regular 20oz

Large Fountain Drink

$3.49

Large 32oz

Bottled Water

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Horizon Milk

$2.49

Horizon Choc Milk

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.99

Root Beer Float

$5.49

Catering

Trifecta Tray

$29.99

Chips & Queso Tray

$19.99

Chips & Salsa Tray

$14.99

Chips & Guacamole Tray

$19.99

Beef Cheesesteak Boxed Lunch

$14.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Boxed Lunch

$14.00

S Philly Beef Boxed Lunch

$14.00

S Philly Chicken Boxed Lunch

$14.00

Veggie Sandwich Boxed Lunch

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap Boxed Lunch

$14.00

Honey Mesquite Turkey Wrap Box Lunch

$14.00

Turkey Sandwich Box Lunch

$14.00

Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich Tray

$99.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich Tray

$99.99

Half n" Half Cheesesteak Tray

$99.99

Texadelphia Wrap Tray

$99.99

Mixed Deli Tray

$99.99

Turkey Provolone Sandwich Tray

$99.99

Chicken Tender Salad Tray

$79.99

Grilled Chicken Salad Tray

$85.00

House Salad Tray

$49.99

Chicken Cheesesteak & Mushroom Salad Tray

$85.00

Dessert Box

$19.99

Catering Utensils

Box Lunch 1

$9.24

Box Lunch 2

$10.00

Gallon Tea

$9.99

Gallon Lemonade

$9.99