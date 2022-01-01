Turkey clubs in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City
|Turkey & Bacon Club
|$11.00
turkey, bacon, avocado, sprouts, havarti, dill honey mustard, tomato, on sourdough
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Honey Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, sliced thin and topped with Cheese and served on Wheatberry Bread with Lettuce & Tomato.
|Turkey and Cheese Sandwich [P]
|$9.21
Fresh Turkey breast with Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese on Wheatberry Bread.
Comes with Fries & Fountain Drink.