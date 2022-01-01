Turkey clubs in Oklahoma City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image

 

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey & Bacon Club$11.00
turkey, bacon, avocado, sprouts, havarti, dill honey mustard, tomato, on sourdough
More about Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Honey Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, sliced thin and topped with Cheese and served on Wheatberry Bread with Lettuce & Tomato.
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich [P]$9.21
Fresh Turkey breast with Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese on Wheatberry Bread.
Comes with Fries & Fountain Drink.
More about SWITCH Food Hall

