Solo's Park and Pub Parent 13310 Pawnee Drive

Event Deposits

Event Deposit - Standard

$200.00

Tip

$0.01

Event Deposit - Custom Cater

$1,177.25

Event Entry

Yoga Six Entry

$9.99

Ugly Xmas Party + day pass

$25.00

Ugly Xmas Member & No Dog

$15.00

Thunder Deposit Full

$3,500.00

Thunder Deposit Half

$1,750.00

Memberships

Drop off (Card Capture)

Additional Time (After 6 Hours)

$19.99

Annual +

$44.99

Annual Pass

$229.99

Annual Pass 3 or More

$29.99

Day Pass

$11.99

Day Pass 3 or More

$4.99

Month Pass

$34.99

Month Pass +

$9.99

Month Pass 3 or More

$6.99

Dog Bath

$8.99

Hourly Drop Off

$5.99

Missing Tag Fee

$5.99

BYOB

Jessica Cifuentes

$21.50

Day Pass +

$6.99

Special Event Entry

Yoga Six Entry

$9.99

Merch

Black Shirt

$22.99

Black and Gold Canvas (L)

$30.00

Black and Gold Canvas Collar (M)

$30.00

Black and Gold Canvas Collar (S)

$30.00

Black Floral Canvas Collar (L)

$30.00

Black Floral Canvas Collar (M)

$30.00

Black Floral Canvas Collar (S)

$30.00

Blue Velvet Collar (L)

$32.00

Blue Velvet Collar (M)

$32.00

Blue Velvet Collar (S)

$32.00

Brown Leather Collar (L)

$36.00

Brown Leather Collar (M)

$32.00

Brown Leather Leash

$40.00

Green Velvet Collar (S)

$32.00

Green Velvet Collar (L)

$32.00

Orange and Black Splatter Leather Collar (M)

$32.00

Orange and Black Splatter Leather Collar (L)

$36.00

Orange and Green Canvas Collar (L)

$30.00

Orange and Green Canvas Collar (M)

$30.00

Orange and Green Canvas Leash

$35.00

Red and White Splatter Leather Collar (L)

$36.00

Red and White Splatter Leather Collar (M)

$32.00

Striped Canvas Collar (L)

$30.00Out of stock

Striped Canvas Collar (M)

$30.00

Striped Canvas Collar (S)

$30.00

Leash and Collar Combo

$65.00

Sticker - Red Bone

$2.00

NA Bev

Cider

$3.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Cream Soda

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.75

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Milk

$3.00

CBD Seltzer

$3.99

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Guinness

$8.00

405 Yas Plz Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Clubby Chili Pepper Pineapple

$6.00

Clubby Lemon Lime

$6.00

Clubby Orange

$6.00

Highnoon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

Austin Eastcider Dry

$6.00

Austin Eastcider Pineapple

$6.00

Lively IPA

$7.00

Roughtail ERWO

$7.00

Roughtail Hazer Beams

$7.00

Prarie Rainbow Sherbert

$7.00

Dogfish Head SeaQuench

$7.00

Kochendorfer Hefeweizen

$7.00

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine

$7.00

Clubby Rasp Lemon

$6.00

Grapefruit Lively

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Anthem Golden One

$7.00

Beer & Shot Special

$9.00

Yas Plz WYK?

$6.00

Magnetic Disturbance

$8.00

Bromosa

$5.00

Excelsior

$9.00

Heinekin 0.0

$5.00

Holidaily Buckwit

$8.00

Shiner Blonde

$7.00

Shiner Boch

$7.00

Sneaky Snake

$8.00

Sneaky Snake Black Label

$10.00

Vape Tricks

$7.50

What It Is

$9.00

Holt My Beer

$7.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Shiner Orale

$6.00

OK Cider Rotator

$7.00

Dead Armadillo

$7.00

Boulevard Wheat

$6.00

Shiner Octoberfest

$7.00

Irish Red

$7.00

Bud

$1.00

Coors

$1.00

Michelob Ultra

$1.00

Miller

$1.00

Coors Banquet

$1.00

Coors Light

$1.00

Coors Banquet

$2.99

Bud Light

$2.99

Coors Light

$2.99

Michelob Ultra

$2.99

Miller Lite

$2.99

Cocktails

AMF - Adios

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Barbie Witha Beard

$10.00

Bear, Beast

$9.00

Birddog Smash

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blackout Margarita

$9.50

Bloodhound Mary

$9.00

Bones

$9.00

Boozey Toulousey

$10.00

Boozie Milkshake

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Club Special

$10.00

Cowgirls Club Special

$10.00

Dolly Pawton

$6.00

French 75

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Granite

$10.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Hair of the Dog

$10.00

Hope

$9.00

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jagerbomb

$8.00

Koffee Kingsley

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Loud And Proud

$6.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Marshall

$10.00

Mighty Mills

$10.00

Mila's Flight

$14.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Carafe

$12.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mos-COW Mule

$10.00

Mule

$9.00

Murphy

$10.00

Nova Queen

$10.00

Obe Solo

$10.00

Obi Wanna Whiskey

$10.00

OK, Boomer

$10.00

Oklahoma Bulldog

$10.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Pride Punch

$10.00

Puggles

$9.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Salty Chihuahua

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Sex & NO Violence

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Snoopin Around

$10.00

Solo Spiked

$10.00

Spicy Nina

$10.00

Sweet Shadow

$11.00

That's So Fetch

$10.00

The Gus Gus

$10.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Elf On The Shelf

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Pearl Vanilla

$6.00+

Titos

$7.50+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.50+

Indian Grass

$5.00+

Grey Goose Essences

$10.00+

Admiral Coconut

$6.00+

Admiral Watermelon

$6.00+

Bacardi

$7.00+

Well Made

$5.00+

Castillo

$5.00+

Cpt Morgan

$7.00+

Cruzan Coconut

$6.50+

Myers Dark

$7.00+

Well Gin

$7.00+

Aviation

$7.00+

Brooklyn

$9.00+

Hendrick's

$9.00+

Indoggo

$7.00+

McCormick

$5.00+

Seer Sucker

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Bombay (Copy)

$7.00+

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Teremana

$8.00+

Hornitos Rep

$7.00+

Hornitos Plata

$7.00+

Hornitos Black Barrel

$7.00+

Patron

$9.00+

Xicaru

$9.50+

Angels Envy

$9.00+

Basil Hayden's

$10.00+

Birddog Blackberry

$7.00+

Crown

$7.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Peach

$7.00+

Fireball

$7.50+

Jack

$7.50+

Jack Honey

$6.50+

Jamo

$8.00+

Maker's

$8.00+

Sheep Dog

$7.00+

TX

$9.00+

Well Made

$6.50+

Woodford

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12

$11.00+

McCallan 12

$16.50+

Dewars

$9.00+

Amaretto

$3.00+

Aperol

$6.00+

Bailey's

$5.00+

Blue Curacao

$3.00+

Buttershots

$3.00+

Campari

$6.00+

Chambord

$5.00+

Creme de Banana

$3.00+

Frangelico

$7.00+

Hazelnut

$3.00+

Jager

$8.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Noilly Dry

$5.00+

Noilly Rogue

$5.00+

Peach Schnapps

$3.00+

Pomegranate

$3.00+

Prairie Coffee

$0.50+

Rumchata

$5.00+

Sour Apple Schnapps

$3.00+

Triple Sec

$3.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$3.00+

Wine

House Wine Red Blend

$7.00

House Wine Rose

$7.00

House Wine Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Downward Dog Red

$8.00

Downward Dog White

$8.00

Downward Dog Rose

$8.00

Champagne

$7.00

Specials

Sooner Club Special

$7.00

Boozy Snow Cone

$7.00

Snow Cone NA

$4.00

Wednesday Thats So Fetch

$10.00

Singles Mingle Draft Special

Buy 1 Draft 2nd Draft 1/2 Off

$12.50

Singles Mingles ice Breakers

Ice Breakers Special

$15.00

All Specials

Tuesday Tacos (no beer)

$9.99

Tuesday Tacos: Add Beer

$5.00

Wednesday Burger Special

$5.99

Thursday Full Wings Special

$9.99

Thursday 1/2 Wings Special

$6.99

Friday Wrap Special

$8.99

Shareables

Boneless Wings

$9.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Queso & Salsa

$10.00

Pub Pretzel

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hummus Platter

$11.00

Yolo Fries

$11.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Half Ch. Nacho

$10.00

4 oz Guacamole

$4.00

Salads & Wraps

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.00

Spinach & Avocado Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Solo Burger

$11.00

Cali Burger

$12.00

Spicy Jalapeno Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$11.50

"Your Way" Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

$13.00

Sloppy Joe

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Wagyu Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

$13.50

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

$10.00

Jalapeno Popper Dog

$11.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

Entrees

Adult Mac-n-Cheese

$12.00

"Not Your Dad's" Chili

$8.00

Sides

Side Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Cup Of Chili

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Dessert

Warm Summer Brownie

$6.00

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.00

Creative Shake

$8.00

Smoothies

Matcha Green Smoothie

$8.00

Detox Blue Smoothie

$8.00

Kiddos

Kids Hot Dog

$7.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Kids Fruit, Veggies & Cheese Plate

$7.50

Doggy Bags

Chopped Hot Dog

$5.00

Chopped Burger

$5.00

Grilled Sliced Chicken

$5.00

Pup Cup

$2.50

Buffet

5 Item Buffet

$300.00

Fair Food Special

Grilled PB&J

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13310 Pawnee Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

