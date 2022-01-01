Go
Toast

Heavy Smoke BBQ

World Champion BBQ team dedicated to providing you with a remarkable meal at an amazing price!

4270 N. Service Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

toast$0.50
Brisket Nachos$15.00
House fried tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, homemade queso, and fresh pico de gallo
3 Meat Combo$22.00
Served with two sides and a slice of garlic Texas Toast
Pulled Pork Plate$15.00
Served with two sides and a slice of garlic Texas Toast
Wings$14.00
1lb Smoked then deep fried wings with your choice of hot or original bbq sauce
32oz Pork Steak Plate$22.00
Served with two sides and a slice of garlic Texas Toast
Brisket Egg Rolls$9.00
Philly style with green peppers, onions, provel cheese, and your choice of meat.
Burnt Ends Plate$20.00
Served with two sides and a slice of garlic Texas Toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Served on garlic Texas toast with 1 side. Add Pimento Cheese or Queso for $2.
Smoked Beans$2.50
See full menu

Location

4270 N. Service Rd

St.Peters MO

Sunday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Diamond Music Hall

No reviews yet

Where the vibe is everything!

Mascots Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting local!

Mattingly's - St. Charles

No reviews yet

A family-friendly sports bar that has been serving the community delicious food at a great value for over 50 years!

Super Smokers Food Truck

No reviews yet

Slow Smoked Memphis Style Que, made fresh daily!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston