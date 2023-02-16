Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Super Smokers BBQ + CAJUN

1567 West 5th Street

Eureka, MO 63025

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Sandwich
Pork Sandwich
Potato Salad

EXPRESS MENU

FINGER FOODS

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.

Smoked Fried Wings (1LB)

$16.00

Dirty Fries

$14.00

Boudin Balls (4)

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

BOWLS

Jambalaya Bowl

$12.00

Jambalaya Cup

$8.00

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$8.00Out of stock

Burnt Kevin

$15.00

BBQ Bowl

$14.00

Bayou Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Cajun Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.25

Super QUEban Po'Boy

$16.00

Eureka Burger

$14.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.25

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

Wildcat Dip

$16.00

Smokehouse BBQ Burger

$16.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bayou Buffalo Chicken Po' Boy

$16.00

PLATES

Pork Plate

$16.75

Beef Brisket Plate

$18.75

Half Chicken

$13.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

St. Louis Classic Pork Steak

$20.00

Turkey Plate

$18.75

Shrimp Etouffee

$18.00

KIDS MEALS

Pork Slider

$8.00

Mac N Cheese Bowl

$8.00

Hamburger Slider

$8.00

Chicken Bites

$8.00

INDIVIDUAL SIDES

BBQ Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Apple Sauce

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Red Beans and Rice

$4.00

SIDES IN BULK

PINT OF MAC N CHEESE

$6.50

QUART OF MAC N CHEESE

$9.25

PINT OF JALAPENO CORNBREAD

$6.50

QUART OF JALAPENO CORNBREAD

$9.25

PINT OF APPLE SAUCE

$6.50

QUART OF APPLE SAUCE

$9.25

PINT OF POTATO SALAD

$6.50

QUART OF POTATO SALAD

$9.25

PINT OF SLAW

$6.50

QUART OF SLAW

$9.25

PINT OF MASHED POTATOES

$6.50

QUART OF MASHED POTATOES

$9.25

PINT OF RED BEANS AND RICE

$6.50

QUART OF RED BEANS AND RICE

$9.25

QUART OF FRIES

$9.25

PINT OF BBQ BEANS

$6.50

HALF PAN OF BBQ BEANS

$30.00

QUART OF BBQ BEANS

$9.25

MEAT BY THE POUND

PORK BY THE POUND

$16.00

PORK - 1/2 POUND

$8.50

CHICKEN BY THE POUND

$16.00

CHICKEN - 1/2 POUND

$8.50

BRISKET BY THE POUND

$24.00

BRISKET - 1/2 POUND

$16.00

TURKEY BY THE POUND

$22.00

TURKEY - 1/2 POUND

$12.00

SAUSAGE BY THE POUND

$15.00Out of stock

SAUSAGE - 1/2 POUND

$8.00Out of stock

HOT LINK BY THE POUND

$15.00Out of stock

HOT LINK - 1/2 POUND

$8.00Out of stock

BURNT ENDS BY THE POUND

$26.00

BURNT ENDS - 1/2 POUND

$18.00

FULL SLAB OF RIBS

$26.00Out of stock

HOLIDAY

BIG GAME 2023 - Please change pick up for 2/12

WINGS (BY THE PIECE)

$1.00

Bayou Classics

BEVERAGES

Beverages

Soda/Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Water

Bottled Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Gatorade (Blue)

$2.00

Gatorade (Yellow)

$2.00

Gatorade (Orange)

$2.00

Aquafina water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Slow Smoked Memphis Style Que, made fresh daily! Down home LA style Cajun items!

Website

Location

1567 West 5th Street, Eureka, MO 63025

Directions

