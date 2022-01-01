Go
At Highland Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

771 Cleveland Ave S • $$

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemongrass Thai Chicken$17.95
chicken breast, brown rice, lemongrass broccoli, red peppers, carrots, peanut sauce
Seared Salmon$24.95
mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, toasted almonds, white wine butter
American Breakfast$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Breakfast Bowl$13.50
brown rice, black beans, avocado, poached egg, spinach, corn, charred tomato salsa, sunflower seeds, queso fresco [add sausage $3 / add chicken $5 / add steak $8 / add salmon $10]
Fish & Chips$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
eggs, cheddar, hashbrowns, black beans, onions, corn spinach mix, cilantro lime sour cream, charred salsa [add sausage $3, add pulled pork $4]
Hot Hash & Holly$13.95
hashbrowns, peppers, onions, mushrooms, white cheddar, hollandaise, cajun seasoning, eggs, toast
French Toast$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Cheeseburger$13.95
Turkey Burger$14.50
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
771 Cleveland Ave S

St Paul MN

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
