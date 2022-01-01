Highland Grill
At Highland Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
771 Cleveland Ave S • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
771 Cleveland Ave S
St Paul MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Luci Ancora
Located on Cleveland + Randolph Aves
#Pastaislove
due focacceria
due (doo-eh) your neighborhood eatery located in the lovely Mac Groveland / Highland nook of St. Paul.
Celebrating life around the table.
Groveland Tap
A neighborhood beer and burger joint, the Groveland Tap is your home away from home! Order some wings, a Juicy Lucy, or some golden cheese curds and you'll understand why our family friendly dining room is always packed.
Okome House
Counter service style Japanese restaurant serving Donburi and Onigiri.