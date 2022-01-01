Go
High Side

High Side is a modern, stylish hangout that offers an alluring take on the craft beer bar, surprising beer nerds and novices alike with a thoughtfully curated tap list and exceptional Asian street food known as "xiaochi". 20 craft beer taps + 4 craft cider taps + cellarable bottles + 4-pack to-go

4009 Chain Bridge Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)

Popular Items

Bao - Tofu$7.00
TWO PIECES
Braised Tofu (soy sauce, garlic, and scallion). Served with pickled vegetables, and cilantro.
Bao - Taiwanese Pork Belly$7.00
TWO PIECES - Braised pork belly sandwiched in a steamed bao bun, topped with pickled mustard green, ground peanuts with sugar, and cilantro.
Spicy Dandan Noodles$10.00
Served with house-made mala chili oil, sesame sauce, peanut sauce, toasted peanut, fried shallot, scallion, and cilantro. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Scallion Pancake with Stir Fried Beef$11.90
Scallion pancake rolled with stir-fried beef and onions
***DISCLAIMER***
These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase the risk of food-borne illness
Tornado Fries$7.50
Deep-fried spiral-cut potatoes with top-secret beer batter and seasonings. Garnished with Parmesan cheese, special mayo sauce, and scallion. 2 skewers per order. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Pot Stickers$7.50
Pan fried pot stickers with chicken and cabbage filling. 6 pieces per order
Scallion Pancake with Eggs$8.00
Scallion pancake rolled with eggs and even more scallions! (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken cubes. Served with pepper salt, Thai basil, fresh minced garlic, and sweet chili sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
Mala Pickled Cucumbers$4.00
Pickled cucumbers served with cilantro, sesame oil, and house-made mala chili oil. **Spiciness 1/5**
Bao - Fried Chicken$7.00
TWO PIECES - Served with sriracha mayo, pickled vegetables, and cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Location

4009 Chain Bridge Road

Fairfax VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
