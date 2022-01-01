Old Town Fairfax restaurants you'll love
More about High Side
High Side
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
|$11.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken cubes. Served with pepper salt, Thai basil, fresh minced garlic, and sweet chili sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
|Tornado Fries
|$7.00
Deep-fried spiral-cut potatoes with top-secret beer batter and seasonings. Garnished with Parmesan cheese, special mayo sauce, and scallion. 2 skewers per order. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
|Spicy Dandan Noodles
|$9.00
Served with house-made mala chili oil, sesame sauce, peanut sauce, toasted peanut, fried shallot, scallion, and cilantro. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
More about Bollywood Bistro
Bollywood Bistro
3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Aam Palak Chat
|$7.95
|Rogan Josh
|$17.95
|Palak Paneer
|$13.95
More about Zandra's Taqueria
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria
3950 University Dr, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Taco Pack
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Elote Corn, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
|Chips & Salsa Roja
|$4.00
Additional salsa available for $2 each
Choice of: Salsa Verde, Spicy Salsa Raja, or Pico
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack
|$15.00
Mahi Mahi, Mango Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
More about Bellissimo Restaurant
Bellissimo Restaurant
10403 Main street, fairfax
|Popular items
|ravioli portabella
|$21.00
Homemade pasta stuffed with porta-
bello mushrooms in a light herb marinara
|Linguini Bellissimo
|$26.00
w/ diced shrimp, cherry tomatoes, & portabello
mushrooms sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic & fresh basil
|Linguini Frutti di Mare
|$27.00
w/mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & sea
scallops in an herb marinara