Old Town Fairfax restaurants you'll love

Old Town Fairfax restaurants
Seafood
Asian Fusion
Must-try Old Town Fairfax restaurants

High Side image

 

High Side

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken cubes. Served with pepper salt, Thai basil, fresh minced garlic, and sweet chili sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
Tornado Fries$7.00
Deep-fried spiral-cut potatoes with top-secret beer batter and seasonings. Garnished with Parmesan cheese, special mayo sauce, and scallion. 2 skewers per order. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Spicy Dandan Noodles$9.00
Served with house-made mala chili oil, sesame sauce, peanut sauce, toasted peanut, fried shallot, scallion, and cilantro. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
More about High Side
Bollywood Bistro image

 

Bollywood Bistro

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Aam Palak Chat$7.95
Rogan Josh$17.95
Palak Paneer$13.95
More about Bollywood Bistro
Zandra's Taqueria image

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria

3950 University Dr, Fairfax

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Taco Pack$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Elote Corn, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
Chips & Salsa Roja$4.00
Additional salsa available for $2 each
Choice of: Salsa Verde, Spicy Salsa Raja, or Pico
Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack$15.00
Mahi Mahi, Mango Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
More about Zandra's Taqueria
Bellissimo Restaurant image

 

Bellissimo Restaurant

10403 Main street, fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ravioli portabella$21.00
Homemade pasta stuffed with porta-
bello mushrooms in a light herb marinara
Linguini Bellissimo$26.00
w/ diced shrimp, cherry tomatoes, & portabello
mushrooms sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic & fresh basil
Linguini Frutti di Mare$27.00
w/mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & sea
scallops in an herb marinara
More about Bellissimo Restaurant
The Wine House image

 

The Wine House

3950 University Drive Suite 212, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Wine House
