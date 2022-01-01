Indian
Bollywood Bistro Fairfax
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax, VA 22030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bollywood Bistro Express - Ballston
No Reviews
4238 WILSON BLVD STE # 160 ARLINGTON, VA 22203
View restaurant
More near Fairfax