Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Bollywood Bistro Fairfax

review star

No reviews yet

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101

Fairfax, VA 22030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa

***Crs Line***

***Crs Line***

Biryani (Rice Specialties)

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.99

Extra Rice

$2.99

Goat Biryani

$19.99

Murg Dum Biryani

$16.99

Nizami Lamb Biryani

$18.99

Scallop Biryani

$20.99

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$22.99

Vegetable Pilaf

$14.99

Bread

Aloo Parantha

$3.99

Bhatura

$3.00

Bread Basket

$9.99

Chicken Keema Kulcha

$5.99

Chilli Garlic Naan

$3.50

Dates Naan

$3.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Laccha Parantha

$4.99

Lamb Keema Kulcha

$5.99

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Paneer Parantha

$5.99

Peshawari Naan

$4.99

Plain Naan

$2.99

Pudina Parantha

$3.99

Puri

$3.50

Rosemary Naan

$3.95

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Tomato Cheese Naan

$3.99

Non- Veg Entree

Adraki Jhinga

$22.99

Bengali Macchi

$24.99

Butter Chicken

$17.99

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Chicken Kadai

$16.99

Chicken Korma

$16.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.99

Goat Kadai

$22.99

Goat Masala

$22.99

Laal Maas

$18.99

Lamb Kadai

$18.99

Lamb Korma

$18.99

Lamb Shank Vindaloo

$24.99

Lamb Spinach

$18.99

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.99

Malabari Chicken

$16.99

Rogan Josh

$18.99

Salmon Tikka Masala

$22.99

Shrimp Vindaloo

$22.95

Spinach Chicken

$16.99

Yellow Crab Curry

$29.99

Starters

Aam Palak Chat

$8.99

Aloo Chat Papri

$7.95

Aloo Tikki

$7.99

Assorted Pakoras

$8.99

Bhel Puri

$8.99

Bombay Shrimp

$9.99

Cabbage Wrap

$9.99

Chicken 65

$8.99

Chicken Shorba

$6.99

Chicken Shorba

$6.99

Dahi Ke Kebab

$9.99

Garlic Shrimp

$13.99

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Kebab Platter for Two

$21.99

Kerala Fish Fry

$11.99

Lobster Tomato Bisque

$8.99

Malai Panir Tikka

$12.99

Mulligatrawny Soup

$6.99

Onion Bhaji

$8.99

Papadum

$4.99

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.99

Vegetable Samosa

$7.99

Tandoor Se (BBQ)

Angaarey Jhingha

$25.99

Champe

$28.99

Chicken Reshmi Kebob

$17.99

Kesari Chicken Tikka

$17.99

Lamb Seekh Kabob

$19.99

Machhi Kabob

$22.99

Paneer Tikka

$17.99

Tandoori Chicken

$17.99

Tandoori Vegetable

$16.99

The Last Course (Dessert)

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Creme Brulee

$5.99

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Mango Kulfi

$5.99

Pista Kulfi

$5.99

Rasmalai

$5.99

Tiramisu

$6.95

Warm Carrot Halwa

$5.99

Zaffrani Kheer

$4.99

Vegetarian Entree

Alu Chole

$12.99

Baingan Bharta

$13.99

Chana Masala

$13.99

Corn Palak

$13.99

Daal Makhani

$13.99

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Kesar Malai Kofta

$15.99

Mushroom Mutter

$15.99

Mushroom Palak

$15.99

Mutter Paneer

$15.99

Okra Do Piaza

$14.99

Palak Paneer

$15.99

Paneer Kadahi

$15.99

Paneer Makhani

$15.99

Phool Gobi

$14.99

Plain Palak

$13.99

Rajmah

$13.99

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$14.99

Vegetable Korma

$15.99

Kesar Malai Kofta

$15.99

Wine

Canella Prosecco

$9.00

Chalone Chardonnay

$8.00

Dark Horse Rose

$8.00

Ferrari

$9.50

Fetzer Riesling

$8.00

La Puerta Torrontes

$8.50

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Masco Canali

$8.00

Oyster Bay

$9.00

Relax Riesling

$7.50

Sonoma Cutrer

$8.50

Sula Chenin Blanc

$8.50

7.50

Whitehaven

$8.00

Canella Prosecco

$32.00

Chalone Chardonnay

$32.00

Dark Horse Rose

$30.00

Ferrari Carano

$38.00

Fetzer Riesling

$30.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Oyster Bay

$36.00

Relax Riesling

$30.00

28.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$34.00

Sula Chenin Blanc

$36.00

Whitehaven

$32.00

19 Crimes Shiraz

$9.00

Apaltagua Pinot Noir

$8.50

Barossa Valley Shiraz

$10.00

Domaine Malbec

$9.50

Knotty Vines

$9.00

Louis. M. Martini

$8.50

Querceto Chianti

$8.00

Radio Boca Tempranillo

$8.50

Red Rock Merlot

$8.50

Rodney Strong Merlot

$10.00

Santa Carolina

$9.00

Saurua Pinot Noir

$9.00

Tamari Malbec

$8.50

8.00

William Hill Cabernet

$9.00

19 Crimes Shiraz

$34.00

Apaltagua Pinot Noir

$34.00

Barossa Valley shiraz

$40.00

Domains Malbec

$36.00

Knotty Vines Blend

$34.00

Louis. M. Martini

$32.00

Querceto Chianti

$32.00

Radio Boca

$34.00

Red Rock Merlot

$30.00

Santa Carolina

$34.00

Saurus Pinot Noir

$34.00

Tamari Malbec

$34.00

30.00

William Hill Cabernet

$36.00

Rodney Strong Merlot

$38.00

JFJ Brut 187ml

$8.00

Marquis De La Tour

$30.00

Veuve Clicquot

$60.00

Beer

1947 LAGER

$6.00

Flying Horse 22 oz

$10.00

Kingfisher 12 oz

$6.00

Taj Mahal 22 oz

$10.00

Corona Extra

$5.50

Flying Dog

$5.00

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken Non Al

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Singha

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.50

Cocktails

Between The Sheets

$9.00

Bollywood Mojito

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Earth Quake

$10.00

Fifty Fifty

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Mango Martini

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Perfect Martini

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

Liquor

ABSOLUT

$7.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$7.00

ARISTOCRAT

$7.00

BELVEDERE

$9.00

CHOPIN

$8.00

GILBEYS VODKA

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

KETTLE ONE

$8.00

SKY

$7.00

STOLI

$7.00

STOLI VANILLA

$7.00

TIOT'S

$8.00

ARISTOCRAT RUM

$7.00

BACARDI LIMON

$8.99

BACARDI RAZZ

$8.99

BACARDI SILVER

$8.99

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00

MALIBU

$8.00

MOUNT GAY

$7.99

MYER'S

$7.99

Old Monk

$8.99

OLD MONK ( INDIAN)

$8.99

PARROT BAY

$7.00

Balvenie 15

$17.00

BALVENIE DOUBLE WOOD

$14.00

BALVENIE SINGLE BARREL

$12.00

BLACK LABEL

$11.00

BLUE LABEL

$35.00

CHIVAS

$12.00

CHIVAS 18

$18.00

DEWARS

$9.00

DOUBLE BLACK

$14.00

GLENFIDDICH

$12.00

Glenfiddich 15

$16.00

GLENLIVET

$12.00

GREEN LABEL 15

$14.00

HATOZAKI SML BATCH

$12.00

HIGHLAND PARK

$18.00

J & B

$9.00

LAGAVULIN

$17.00

MACALLAN 12

$14.00

OBAN

$15.00

RED LABEL

$9.00

SUNTORY WHISKY

$12.00

ANSAC

$8.00

COURVOISIER

$12.00

HENNESSY

$9.00

REMY MARTIN

$9.95

REMY MARTIN 1738

$14.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

CANADIAN MIST

$9.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

JAMESON

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

JIM BEAN

$8.00

KNOB CREEK

$10.00

MAKER'S MARK

$10.00

SEAGRAM 7

$8.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$8.00

WILD TURKEY 101

$8.00

ARISTOCRAT GIN

$7.00

BEEFEATER

$7.95

BOMBAY

$8.00

GORDON GIN

$7.00

HENDRICK'S

$10.00

BOWMAN'S GIN

$7.95

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$9.00

TANQURAY GIN

$8.00

APPLE PUCKER

$6.00

B & B

$8.00

BAILEY'S

$8.00

CAMPARI

$8.00

COINTREAU

$8.00

CREME DE CACAO

$8.00

Disaronno

$10.00

FRAGELICO

$8.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$8.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

JAGERMEISTER

$9.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

LICOR 43

$7.00

SAMBUCA

$9.00

TUACA

$7.00

JOSE CUERVO

$8.00

PATRON SILVER

$10.00

MONTEZUMA TEQUILA

$7.00

Don Julio

$10.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Fresh lime Soda

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Juice

$3.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Parier Sparkling Water

$3.99

Salted Lassi

$3.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet lassi

$3.99

Virgin Mojito

$3.99

Water Bottle

$3.00

Milk

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Champagne

JfJ Brut

$9.50

Marquis De La Tour

$38.00

Veuve Clicquot

$70.00

Draft

Blue Moon 12 Oz

$5.50

Blue Moon 16 Oz

$7.50

Fair Wind's 12 Oz

$5.50

Fair Winds 16 Oz

$7.50

Lagunita's IPA 12 Oz

$5.50

Lagunita's IPA 16 Oz

$7.50

Sam Adam's 12 Oz

$5.50

Sam Adam's 16 Oz

$7.50

Millet Lite 12 Oz

$5.50

Miller Lite 16 Oz

$7.50

Buffet

Kids weekdays

$6.95

Kids Weekend

$7.95

Mother's Day kids

$9.95

Mothers's Day

$22.95

Weedays Buffet

$14.95

Sunday Brunch

$19.95

Gift Certificate Amount $

Gift Certificate $25.00

$25.00

Gift Certificate $50.00

$50.00

Gift Certificate $100.00

$100.00

Gift Certificate $150.00

$150.00

Gift Certificate $200.00

$200.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax, VA 22030

Directions

Gallery
Bollywood Bistro image
Bollywood Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,764
9401 Lee Hwy Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Sapphire Tysons
orange starNo Reviews
8201 Greensboro Dr #109 Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
TEZ Indo-American Grill
orange star3.5 • 5
13005 Worldgate Dr Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurantnext
A2B- Adyar Ananda Bhavan ,VIRGINIA
orange star4.1 • 301
645 Elden St Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurantnext
Bollywood Bistro Express - Ballston
orange starNo Reviews
4238 WILSON BLVD STE # 160 ARLINGTON, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
orange starNo Reviews
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150 ASHBURN, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fairfax

High Side - Asian Street Food & Craft Beer
orange star4.3 • 600
4009 Chain Bridge Road Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
The Wine House
orange star4.4 • 314
3950 University Drive Suite 212 Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Zandra's Fairfax
orange star4.0 • 147
3950 University Dr Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairfax
Mosaic
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston