Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13

Popular Items

10 Boneless Wings$11.99
Hand cut and battered bonless wings served in your favorite sauce!
10 Traditional Wings$14.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1
Lunch Traditional Wing Combo$9.99
Six of our famous wings served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
20 Traditional Wings$26.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $2
10 Traditional Wings @ 99¢$9.90
Traditional 99¢ Wing Special (10 piece minimum)$0.99
Location

Tallahassee FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
