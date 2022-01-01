Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Hot Buns

290 Edison Street

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Popular Items

Lunch for up to 20 Persons$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 15 Persons$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Additional Add ons
Lunch for up to 10 Persons$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

290 Edison Street, Salt Lake City UT 84111

Hot Buns

