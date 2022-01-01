Go
Hub & Spoke Diner

We're a small, local, family-owned business focused on bringing delicious and unique food to our fine Salt Lake City, Utah. You won’t find outside investors or corporate ownership here. We buy high-quality, sustainable ingredients largely from our fellow local farms and businesses, and we are fortunate enough to have a fantastic front and back of house team that makes us shine.

1291 S 1100 E

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$10.99
scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, potatoes & cheddar cheese
Build Your Own Omelet$11.99
3 egg omelet, 1 meat & 2 sides/mix-ins (extra meat +2) OR no meat & 3 sides/mix-ins
Bacon (3)$4.99
Build Your Own Breakfast (w/meat)$11.98
Choice of 2 eggs, 1 meat & 2 sides
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Deep fried sweet tea brined chicken thigh, bacon, Gouda, apple chutney, lettuce and served with house cut French fries
H&S Potatoes$2.99
Location

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
