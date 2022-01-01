Go
Italian Deli and Market

The Italian Deli and Market has been family owned and operated since 1997! We serve the best Italian sandwiches, dinners, salads, soups, and pizza to the locals and visitors of Marco Island.
Come in and see our fine selection of domestic and imported meats, cheeses, grocery items, and homemade “Grab & Go” prepared foods.

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

902 Park Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (1038 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$10.00
Italian Chop House Salad$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer$8.00
The Italian Cold Sandwich - Cold$13.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
Kitchen Sink - NY$25.00
Roasted turkey Sandwich - Cold$10.00
Custom Neapolitan Style$14.00
Custom NY Style$18.00
Chicken Entree$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

902 Park Ave

Marco Island FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Italian Deli and Market

The Italian Deli and Market has been family owned and operated for more than 21 years, opening in 1997! We serve the best Italian sandwiches, dinners, salads, soups, and pizza to the locals and visitors of Marco Island.
Come in and see our fine selection of domestic and imported meats, cheeses, grocery items, and homemade "Heat & Eat" prepared foods.

