Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

ITANI RAMEN - Japanese izakaya for everyone in the heart of Uptown Oakland. Ramen, rice bowls, and housemade gyoza alongside cocktails, sake, and an extensive selection of Japanese whisky.
NIKKEI SUSHI- Chef Kyle Itani's new takeout only sushi restaurant. Find us under the same roof as Itani Ramen.

1736 Telegraph Avenue

Popular Items

Traditional Yaki Gyoza
Guest favorite! Griddled housemade potstickers + green onions.
California Roll$9.00
Snow crab and avocado.
Miso Pork Ramen$17.00
Chashu pork belly, spinach, bean sprouts, green onions and half an egg. Rich miso pork broth contains fish, dairy..
Edamame$6.00
Soy beans seasoned with sea salt, garlic soy or plain.
Alaska Roll$9.00
Salmon + Avocado
Nigiri$7.00
2 piece nigiri. Your choice of maguro (tuna), hamachi (yellowtail), sake (salmon), ebi (poached shrimp) or unagi (bbq eel).
Veggie Ramen$16.00
Stewed fennel, bean sprouts, fresh corn, lotus root, spinach, green onion and half an egg. Rich vegetarian miso sesame broth.
Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
Spicy tuna, sesame and cucumber.
Rainbow Roll$15.00
California Roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail and avocado.
Shoyu Chicken Ramen$17.00
Sesame ground soboro chicken, spinach, green onions, kaiware radish sprouts, and half and egg. Shoyu chicken broth contains fish and soy.
Location

1736 Telegraph Avenue

Oakland CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
