It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES
3617 South Vermont Ave. • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3617 South Vermont Ave.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
KOBUNGA
Come in and enjoy Kobunga Korean Grill! We are a fast casual Korean BBQ restaurant with chef driven recipes. All of our sauces, meats and side dishes are made in-house. We offer Vegan and Gluten-Free items as well!
Sunlife Organics
Come in and enjoy!
City Tacos
City Tacos USC Village Taqueria
#STREETFOODMADEWITHLOVE
@CITYTACOSSD
Dirt Dog
Come in and enjoy!