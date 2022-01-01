Go
Jack's BBQ

CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW!
Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

3924 Airport Way S • $$

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Trouble$28.00
Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!
1 lbs Pork Ribs$15.00
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.
Hushpuppies$7.00
Our most popular appetizer! 8 delicious fried hushpuppies sprinkled with salt and served up with traditional tartar and/or honey butter.
Buttermilk Cornbread$4.50
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter
Brisket SANDWICH$16.00
The Picnic$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! 1/2lbs Brisket, 1lbs Ribs, 2x Sausage, 1/2lbs Pulled Pork, 1/2 Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
LB Brisket$27.00
Mac And Cheese$4.50
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
Sausage Link (2)$12.00
Brisket Plate$21.50
1/2 LB of Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3924 Airport Way S

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
