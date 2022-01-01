Go
Toast

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

An Escape To The Caribbean! Inspired by the bright and vivacious colors that can be found on almost every island in the Caribbean. Indulge in traditional Caribbean cuisine & culture.

371 west 46st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Wings$15.00
Flavor kicking jerked wings marinated in our special spice-filled sauce
Stew Chicken$21.00
Chicken marinated in a brown stew sauce filled with aromatics, herbs, and seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.
Sweet Plantains$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
Codfish Fritters$12.00
Mouthwatering codfish fried to golden brown perfection
Jazzy Pasta$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
Jerk Chicken$21.00
Flavor kicking jerked chicken marinated in our special spice filled sauce
Ackee & Saltfish$25.00
A native Jamaican dish prepared with salted codfish and ackee (a fruit), onions, tomatoes, red bell pepper, then infused with garlic, thyme, and hearty spices creating a tasty sensation.
Callaloo$7.00
Leafy green vegetables with tomato, garlic, onions, and thyme
Oxtail$32.00
Slow-cooked, savory, fall off the bone oxtail with gravy
Curry Chicken$21.00
Chicken cooked in a curry sauce filled with aromatics, herbs, and seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.
See full menu

Location

371 west 46st

New York NY

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cha Pa's Noodles and Grill

No reviews yet

LOCATED IN HELL'S KITCHEN, CHA PA'S INSPIRED BY HIGH-QUALITY, HOME-STYLE VIETNAMESE INGREDIENTS.WE BRING THE BEST OF VIETNAMESE CUISINE TO MANHATTAN

Dutch Fred's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boqueria

No reviews yet

We love it when you call us Big Tapas!

Friedmans - Edison Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston