La Macarena 234 west 48th street

234 west 48th street

Manhattan, NY 10036

Beverage

7 Up

$4.50

Club Soda

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Colombiana

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Fanta

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Manzana

$4.50

Natural juice

$5.50

Perrier

$4.50Out of stock

Small Redbull

$5.00

Large Rebull

$9.00Out of stock

Small Poland Spring

$2.00Out of stock

Poland Spring

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Sunkist

$4.50

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Brunch

Bottomless Mimosas

$30.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$17.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Champagne

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Frozen Margarita Refill

$14.00Out of stock

Green Tea Shot

$13.00

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00+

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$17.00

Manhattan

$17.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$18.00

Myers Piña Colada

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Pasión Madras

$7.00

Piña Colada

$17.00

Red Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Rumrunner

$17.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$15.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Signature Cocktails

Aleteo

$16.00

Berry Blast

$14.00

Coconut Paradise

$18.00

Colombian Dream

$18.00

El Pajaro Loco

$18.00

Frozen Margarita

$16.00

Macarena Punch

$15.00

Mister Passion

$14.00

Ocean

$16.00

Que Paso Ayer

$18.00

Tijuana

$18.00

Victorino

$15.00

Yeras Iced Tea

$18.00

Happy Hour

HH Aleteo

$12.00

HH Caipirinha

$12.00

HH Coco Paraíso

$12.00

HH Colombian Cream

$12.00

HH Cosmopolitan

$12.00

HH Daiquiri

$12.00