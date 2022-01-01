Go
Toast

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

Javier Trujillo Villa brings 21 years of restaurant experience and his authentic Mexican touch to the Omaha, NE area ~ The #JavisTacosTeam opened our doors on August 18th, 2020, and appreciate all the local support!
Come join Javi and the entire Javi's Taco Team today for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!!!

2559 S 171 St CT

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burrito$11.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
Churro$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
Quesadilla$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
Breakfast Taco$3.00
A corn or flour tortilla folded around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
Street Taco$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
Chips & Queso Blanco$5.00
Birria Taco Platter 🚨 FRI-MON ONLY 🚨$15.00
Comes with 3 Birria Specialty Tacos, our special dipping sauce, and a side of rice
Rice Bowl$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
See full menu

Location

2559 S 171 St CT

Omaha NE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mobile Love

No reviews yet

Amazing Tacos,Burritos,Birria Tacos

Mouth of the South

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill at PepperJax where we're all about customization! We have 5 entrees to choose from. 5 proteins you can add to it and a bunch of toppings, dressings, and sauces to make it your own. Who's hungry? The grill is waiting.

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

No reviews yet

West Omaha's #1 family sports bar and grille for over 16 years. Serving award winning wings and signature pizzas everyday. Stop by and say hello.
Open everyday at 11am.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston