Jimmy J's Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

115 Chartres St • $$

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)

Popular Items

Bananas Foster French Toast$13.00
Coffee$3.00
Beignet Sticks$5.00
(S) Home Fries$3.00
Crabcake Benedict$15.00
French Toast$10.00
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Shrimp and Grits$13.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

115 Chartres St

New Orleans LA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
