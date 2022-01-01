JoJo's ShakeBAR
THE NEXT GENERATION RESTAURANT & BAR WITH OVER THE TOP MILK SHAKES AND BIGGIE HOT CHOCOLATES INCLUDING JUMBO COOKIE FLIGHTS WITH INFUSED MILKS, AND FROZEN MILK BARS.
DINER CLASSICS WITH THE PERFECT SMASH BURGER , HONEY FRIED CHICKEN AND OVERSTUFFED DELI SANDWICHES. A LIVELY BAR SCENE WITH A POINTED WHISKEY PROGRAM AND DECADENT COCKTAIL SELECTION FLANK THE FIRST FLOOR BAR AND 2ND FLOOR PLAYROOM
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
23 W Hubbard St • $$
Location
23 W Hubbard St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|1:30 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|1:30 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|2:30 am - 4:00 am, 6:00 am - 2:30 am
