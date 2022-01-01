JoJo's ShakeBAR

Go
THE NEXT GENERATION RESTAURANT & BAR WITH OVER THE TOP MILK SHAKES AND BIGGIE HOT CHOCOLATES INCLUDING JUMBO COOKIE FLIGHTS WITH INFUSED MILKS, AND FROZEN MILK BARS.
DINER CLASSICS WITH THE PERFECT SMASH BURGER , HONEY FRIED CHICKEN AND OVERSTUFFED DELI SANDWICHES. A LIVELY BAR SCENE WITH A POINTED WHISKEY PROGRAM AND DECADENT COCKTAIL SELECTION FLANK THE FIRST FLOOR BAR AND 2ND FLOOR PLAYROOM

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

23 W Hubbard St • $$

Avg 4.1 (3357 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Tomato Bisque$6.00
Tomato Bisque Soup Served with Mini Grilled Cheese Crouton.
KIDS Mac n Cheese$6.00
Basic Milkshake$10.00
Build Your Own Basic Shake
Smash Burger$14.00
Two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, zip sauce, sesame brioche bun
JoJo's Fries$14.00
Waffle Fries Topped with Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream & Chives.
Cookie Monster Special$10.00
Basic vanilla milkshake with an assortment of cookie crumbles,
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
Just What You Think It Is
Chicken Noodle$6.00
Chicken Noodle Soup with Egg Noodle, Chicken Breast & Fresh Vegetables.
Nada Basic Milkshake$11.00
Oat Milk Based Shake with Choice of Flavor.
Waffle Fries$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

23 W Hubbard St

Chicago IL

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday1:30 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday1:30 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday2:30 am - 4:00 am, 6:00 am - 2:30 am
