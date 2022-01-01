Just Pizza

Go
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

300 Elmwood Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)$3.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
Chick Finger Sub (whole)$10.95
Single Wing$15.95
MED Cheese + 1 Topping$19.00
Super Saver 2$45.95
Single Chicken Finger$13.95
LG Cheese + 1 Topping$22.50
2 Liter Bottle$3.20
Side Bleu Cheese$1.00
French Fries$4.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

300 Elmwood Ave

Buffalo NY

Sunday7:00 am - 1:55 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:55 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:55 am
Neighborhood Map

