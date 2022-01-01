Go
Toast

Kanela Breakfast Club

Welcome to our Virtual Restaurant!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

502 E. Illinois St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken & Waffles$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce
+ add egg | $1.00
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Crab Cake Benedict$16.99
crab cake, avocado, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, english muffin
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
BYO Skillet$11.99
BYO Omelette$11.99
Build your own omelette or skillet // $10.49 + each additional ingredient $.075
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

502 E. Illinois St

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chicago's First Lady Cruises

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to create a special restaurant that will be able to graciously serve you a gourmet pizza, pasta, sandwich or salad faster than you can buy a burger.

AceBounce

No reviews yet

Home of Ping Pong

Saigon Sisters

No reviews yet

Pre-order to pickup and deliver your order so you don't have to wait in line. To pickup your orders, please go to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, we are located on the 2nd floor of Galter Pavilion. For Delivery orders, we will deliver within 30 min. of the order. Delivery zone is north to North Ave., West to Ashland Ave, South to Roosevelt and East to Lake Shore.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston