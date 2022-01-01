Go
Toast

Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park

Dude! You just stumbled upon the realio dealio. DOPE! Asian Street Fare has triumphantly returned to the Cincinnati food scene with a renewed focus on legit food as a locale’s dopest storyteller. You’ll be slammin’ as we transport you into the interesting and exotic as each dish makes you feel as if you’re in the middle of an Asian metropolis eating like a local. Experience a little Asian food tourism without leaving your homeys as you enjoy our comforting ramen bowls, crispy dumplings and soft and sweet bao buns.
Whether you’re a seasoned vet or a newb to Asian street fare, we’re sure you’ll soon agree that #thisStuffIsDOPE!

2912 Wasson Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO Ramen$8.00
Char Siu Bao Buns$4.00
Shredded pork, pickled daikon, pickled carrot,
cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and sriracha aioli.
Tofu Bao Buns$4.00
Fried tofu with arugula, pickled carrot, pickled
daikon and spicy hoisin sauce.
Tofu Rice Bowl$12.00
Fried tofu, jalapeno, ginger, garlic, cilantro,
green onion, house salt and pepper mixture,
Asian street corn, pickled daikon, pickled carrot,
and sweet sambal chili sauce.
Pork Belly Bao Buns$4.00
Braised pork belly, slivered green onion,
cucumber and spicy hoisin sauce.
Pork Belly Miso Ramen$17.00
Pork belly, cucumber, mushroom, asian street
corn, pickled red cabbage, soft-boiled egg,
green onions and spicy hoisin.
Pork$7.00
Char Siu Miso Ramen$15.00
Pork miso broth, bok choy, mushroom, soft-
boiled egg, arugula, green onion and chili oil.
Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl$12.00
Marinated fried chicken, pickled red cabbage,
carrot, green onion, spicy hoisin and garlic
sriracha aioli.
Vegetable$7.00
See full menu

Location

2912 Wasson Rd

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dear Restaurant + Butchery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

E+O Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NHB - Hyde Park

No reviews yet

Craft Beer + Scratch Made Pizza, Subs & Salads. Located right in the heart of Hyde Park square. North High Brewing is the place to be!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston