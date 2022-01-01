Kizzy's Kakes
Kizzy’s Kakes is a family owned local bakery in Griffin, GA. We specialize in Kakes, KupKakes, and Kustom Kakes. Come indulge & celebrate with us!
215 S. 6th Street • $$
Location
215 S. 6th Street
Griffin GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
