Kizzy's Kakes

Kizzy’s Kakes is a family owned local bakery in Griffin, GA. We specialize in Kakes, KupKakes, and Kustom Kakes. Come indulge & celebrate with us!

215 S. 6th Street • $$

Avg 5 (110 reviews)

Popular Items

Yellow-Chocolate Slice$6.50
Dive into indulgence with this traditional Yellow Kake with our rich and creamy Chocolate Icing.
Blue Velvet KupKake$3.00
Our Tempting Blue Velvet KupKake served with cream cheese icing and blue velvet crumbles.
Blue Velvet Slice$6.00
Our Tempting Blue Velvet Kake Slice
Red Velvet Slice w/o Pecans$5.00
Our Signature Red Velvet Kake Slice
Red Velvet Slice w/ Pecans$5.00
Our Signature Red Velvet Kake Slice served with Pecans
Dozen - Klassic KupKakes$26.00
Strawberry Crunch KupKake$3.45
Our Scrumptious Strawberry KupKake served with cream cheese icing and a special strawberry flavored cookie blend.
Dozen - Klassy KupKakes$33.00
Half Dozen - Klassic KupKakes$17.00
Half Dozen - Klassy KupKakes$20.00
See full menu

Location

215 S. 6th Street

Griffin GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

