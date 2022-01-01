Go
La Cazona Mexican Restaurant

231 Northgate Dr, suite 280 • $$

Avg 4.3 (781 reviews)

Popular Items

Soft Taco (Á La Carte)$2.50
Taco Tuesday's$1.50
Chips$1.00
Jumbo Burrito$11.00
One jumbo burrito with grilled steak or chicken, stuffed with rice, beans,
guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Topped with cheese
sauce.
Green Sauce$0.50
Rice$3.00
La Cazona Real Plate$11.00
Rice with the meat, topped with cheese sauce &
rice.
Cheese Dip$4.00
Melted cheese and jalapeño peppers
Single Fajitas$13.00
Tender strips of chicken breast or steak marinated in Mexican herbs.
Sautéed with pepper, tomatoes and onions.
Chimichanga$11.00
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped
with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, pico de
gallo, guacamole & sweet corn cake
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

231 Northgate Dr, suite 280

McMinnville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

